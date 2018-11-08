The Time is Right for My Grandfather’s Thanksgiving Prayer

BY MAX BURBANK

There’s so much this column ought to be about. A “caravan” of our fellow human beings, so terrified and desperate they’ve walked 3,000 miles looking for help and safety, and somehow we, the most powerful country on earth, feel threatened by them. A mass assassination attempt by a dude living in a van decoupaged with “Tiger Beat”-style Trump and Pence pin-ups. The president responding to a mass shooting in a synagogue by saying that if they’d had armed guards, “… the results would have been far better.” So much news we’ve all but forgotten the bone saw incident.

But I just got back from walking my dogs. The sunrise over the ocean I assume was just a few blocks away behind some buildings was beautiful. It made me feel okay, and I’d like to hold on to that for a half our or so before I open Twitter and start screaming.

So I’m writing about Thanksgiving prayers. Not my own. My prayer is obvious and lukewarm comfort at best — that November 6, we get off this golden escalator descent into fascism we’ve been on since the day Trump announced his candidacy. I offer, instead, My Grandfather’s Thanksgiving Prayer. It’s cynical, mean-spirited, and entirely fictional, as mostly he avoided speaking to us, and certainly never hosted a dinner. It’s also a little funny, I hope, which is all I have to offer in answer to “where we’re at right now.” It has the added benefitof not being specifically about “where we’re at right now” — a thing I’ve had more of on my plate than I can stand lately. So here’s a breather, words of wisdom I’m pretending my grandfather said. I hope you can benefit from them, just as I pretend I have.

“Family, friends, freeloaders one and all, welcome to my table. Before we begin the ritual consumption of more food in one evening than three-fifths of the world’s children will see in two months, I think it fitting I lead you in prayer. How unfortunate for us all that not only do I not believe in God, in my opinion your belief is a manifestation of fears, ignorance, and prejudice on a level that makes you superior to apes only in that you are, most of you, less hairy. In place of prayer, then, I propose this toast, and if one of you so much as lays a finger on a roll before I’ve finished, I’ll cut it off. See if I’m kidding.

The traditional American Thanksgiving rests upon two great lies: First, the handprint turkey. Trace your palm upon construction paper, and cut it out. Glue googly eyes upon it, cut feathers of red, yellow, and orange, affix a clever wattle made from an uninflated red balloon if you like. The result? A cut-out of your hand with things glued on it, resembling a turkey given only the most liberal and compassionate interpretation. Though we all know this, still I’m expected to “ooh” and “ahh” over the multiple examples my grandchildren gift me with, just as if I won’t throw them out as soon as their little backs are turned. Stick a prom dress on a turd, it still will not dance with you.

The second great lie of Thanksgiving? That the “First Thanksgiving” has anything to do with the holiday we celebrate tonight.

One of the things I am most thankful for is that since my own children somehow graduated elementary school, I have not been required to sit through a Thanksgiving pageant. Our entire community should be thankful, since, as the years have passed, my patience for the public display of folly has deteriorated to the point where the sight of small children aping Pilgrims and doomed indigenous peoples could not be born without unseemly shrieking.

History does indeed record a harvest meal in 1621, shared between the Wampanoag and the 50-some odd surviving human flotsam clinging to life scant yards from where the Mayflower dumped them. Our Native American “guests” placed corn, squash, fish, and turkey upon the festive table. We supplied liquor, smallpox, and, for dessert, a foreshadowing of genocide. All that aside, the children at this table will PLEASE MAKE NOTE that Thanksgiving as we know it was not an annual tradition from that point on. Tying that one damn dinner to our modern tradition is random, unwarranted, and infuriating.

It was not until 1863, more than 200 years later, that a weary, drunken, arguably acromegalic, Abraham Lincoln created the modern Thanksgiving. Declared in the midst of a bloody civil war, it may well have been, like the suspension of Habeas Corpus, Lincoln’s idea of a good joke. It is well-known that tragedy, of which Lincoln endured more than his fair share, will turn your sense of humor black. This may have been Lincoln’s excuse. I have none I care to offer.

Though I have now demonstrated that from hand turkeys to history, Thanksgiving is as much about lies as anything else, I insist we have much to be thankful for.

At this table, we, all of us, enjoy the good fortune of being born Caucasian. Lucky us! If this weren’t enough, as Americans we own all the best weapons. Miserable as my life has been, it is entirely due to irritation caused in the main by all of you. It is in no way comparable to the misery experienced by almost everyone else on the planet, quivering in their wattle huts. I do not know what a wattle is, I will never need to know, and for this I am thankful. All empires fall, and ours will be no exception. All we hold dear will become dust and afading memory — but through no agency of our own, chance has deposited us in this historic instant of American dominance, and so we are able to stuff ourselves until we are as gorged as ticks on the belly of a paralyzed dog! Lucky, lucky us.

So raise a glass. I intend to keep refilling mine until I fall backward out of this chair in a dead drunk. Let my children and their children know I have emptied my pockets. There is nothing to be gained by rifling them.

Pass the mashed potatoes.”