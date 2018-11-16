Police Blotter, Week of Nov. 15, 2018

‘Trolley Dodger’

Police said that on Thurs. Nov. 1, around 1:10 p.m., inside a residential building in the vicinity of St. Mark’s Place and Second Ave., a burglar gained entry into a 38-year-old man’s apartment through the unsecured front door. Once inside, he removed the victim’s camera equipment, jewelry and a trolley suitcase. The individual fled on foot with the rolling suitcase eastbound on St. Marks Place.

On Wed., Nov. 7, around 4:15 p.m., according to police, the same guy got inside of an apartment of a 30-year-old woman in the vicinity of E. Third St. and First Ave. through an unsecured rear bedroom window. Again, he took the victim’s camera equipment, jewelry and a trolley suitcase, and fled on foot on E. Third St.

The suspect is black, last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a white hooded sweater, a black vest, dark-colored jeans and gray-and-white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter at @NYPDTips or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

Deli-cate situation

The Errand Grocery and Deli, at Eighth Ave. and W. 13 St., was robbed on Mon., Aug. 27, at 2:50 a.m., according to police. A store employee said a man entered the deli and had a “dark brown gun” and demanded money. The robber then picked up a knife from the deli area and walked back to the register, which the employee opened and the crook took about $500 cash. The thief then dropped the knife near the register and fled north toward W. 14 St. Video surveillance from the deli was later available, along with video at other nearby locations.

Thomas Jackson, 50, was arrested Nov. 7 for felony robbery.

H.R.A. hubbub

On Wed., Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m., a man stood outside the New York City Human Resources Administration building at 12 W. 14th St. and shouted obscene and abusive language at building security, police said. When an H.R.A. security officer told the man to move because he was blocking the front entrance, he refused, spat on the officer and grabbed the door and broke its inside handle. Edward Bullock, 31, was arrested by the H.R.A. officer for misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Soho shoplifters

Around 4 p.m. on Wed., Nov. 7, three shoplifters stole items from two high-end Soho fashion shops, the Gucci store at 63 Wooster St. and the Louis Vuitton shop at 116 Greene St., according to a police report.

A male witness in the Gucci store said that three people entered and then removed a handbag, with a woman hiding it in her black shoulder bag as all three exited.

At the second location, the robbers would go on to steal three wallets and an Alma BB Louis Vuitton bag. The five stolen items’ total value was $7,590.

Video was available at the first location. Two suspects were arrested on Nov. 7, Luz Garcia, 34, and Felix Miranda, 46, for felony grand larceny. None of the stolen items were recovered.

Stair-bnb

On Mon., Nov. 5, at 4 p.m., an employee of an unoccupied residential building up for sale at 11 W. Ninth St. entered and found an unknown man lying on the first-floor stair landing, police said. The employee told the intruder he couldn’t be there, to which the man replied, “Why? This space is empty.”

The man then left, and further investigation found the front door damaged and two mirrored medicine cabinets in the building to be broken, along with water damage from a faucet having been left on. Cell-phone video was taken by the building employee.

Two days later on Nov. 7, Timoor Girodes, 41, was arrested for felony burglary.

Sexy whodunit

On Sat., Nov. 10 at 3 a.m., a man was walking home when he realized he forgot his wallet on the counter inside the lingerie shop Sexy Boutique, at 155 Eighth Ave., according to police. The man, 36, went back but the store employee said he didn’t see his property. The man looked around the store and found his wallet in a trash bin with $225 cash removed. He told police there are cameras at the shop, but there are currently no leads of who the thief is, and the case remains open.

10th Ave. freeze out

An cop spotted a man making graffiti on the sidewalk without permission at Tenth Ave. and 26 St., around 11 p.m. on Sat., Nov. 10, police said. The man used a green spray-paint can on a cutout stencil of various words, and after being searched, he was reportedly found to have other “graffiti instruments” on him, as well. Kimron Lucas, 35, was arrested for making graffiti, a misdemeanor.

Bouncer ‘harasser’

A harassment report was filed about an alleged incident at the Highline Ballroom at 431 W. 16th St. on Sun., Nov. 11, at 1:30 a.m., police said. A woman, 25, was dancing in the live music venue, when she bumped into a bouncer, who then forcefully grabbed her by the arms and led her out of the nightclub, causing the woman “alarm and annoyance,” according to the report, which said the bouncer’s identity was unknown.

Door whodunit

Around 3 p.m. on Sat., Nov. 10, an unknown person banged loudly five times on a man’s apartment door at 428 W. 26 St, causing the resident to be alarmed, according to police. He also told police that when he came home earlier in the day, someone had urinated in front of his door. It was unknown if the same person committed both acts, and there were no leads in the report.

Obnoxious uncoupling

A police report was filed for misdemeanor illegal eviction, during a domestic disturbance on Fri., Nov. 9, at 1:15 a.m. in an apartment at 620 W. 42nd St., according to police. A woman, 31, told police that her husband argued with her over their impending divorce, and also about her not paying rent. She said that her hubbie, 37, then yanked her out of the apartment and tossed her belongings out the door, saying, “Get out now!” About an hour later, the husband agreed to let his wife back in. The man was not arrested.

Cut and dry

Police are on the trail of a razor-wielding nut job who slashed a man on State St. on Nov. 10.

The victim told police the suspect sliced his head and neck with the box cutter between Pearl and Whitehall Sts. at 5:43 p.m., before hightailing it on foot.

Paramedics found the victim bloodied, but alert, and took him to New York Downtown Hospital for treatment, cops said.

— Gabe Herman

and Colin Mixson