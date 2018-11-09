BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Downtowners didn’t have competitive races on the ballot in their districts this election cycle. So local politicos went to where the action was — whether elsewhere in the state or out of state.

Starting on Sept. 15, members of an effort called Vote Blue 2018 chartered Greyhound buses on weekends and, leaving from Union Square, they went to campaign for Democrats in key races in the metro area.

They targeted Districts 1, 2 and 19 in New York State. G.O.P. Congressmembers Lee Zeldin and Peter King ultimately hung onto the first two districts, which are both on Long Island. But in the Hudson Valley’s District 19, Antonio Delgado toppled incumbent Republican Representative John Faso.

The activists also bused it out to two districts in New Jersey and even one in Pennsylvania. They targeted competitive races within 200 miles of New York City.

The districts to focus on were identified by Congressmember Jerrold Nadler.

All told, volunteers forayed out of the city in from 15 to 20 buses during the effort. Over the final “Get Out the Vote Weekend” alone, there were five buses carrying a total of 250 volunteers. The goal of the door-knocking drive was to make sure that Democrats got out to the polls on Election Day.

Key organizers included Erik Bottcher, Council Speaker Corey Johnson’s chief of staff; Tony Hoffmann and Yayoi Tsuchitani, a former president and a member, respectively, of Village Independent Democrats; Kate Linker, of Greater New York City for Change, and Hell’s Kitchen Democrats.