Police Blotter: The NCO Edition

BY SCOTT STIFFLER

ASSAULT: Horseshoes, hand grenades, and auto accidents | Imagine what this overheated hothead would have done if the cab actually crashed into him! A hard-working cabbie was the victim of an assault that took place at 9:20 p.m. on Thurs., Sept. 27, at the southeast corner of W. 10th Ave. and W. 18th St. The irate idiot (a male perp of undetermined age) ran up to the cab driver, punched him in the face, and — to paraphrase a poem about Santa — was heard to exclaim, as he drove out of sight, “That’s for almost hitting us with your car!” The 43-year-old victim, who was bleeding from his nose and lips, was taken by police to a nearby health facility.

LOST PROPERTY: Stupidity a cure for future hangovers? | Maybe it was the alcohol talking — still talking — when a 40-year-old male walked (staggered?) into the 10th Precinct to report the loss of his $800 iPhone 8, his $300 iPad, his house keys (valued at $20), and is work ID. Admitting he was “very drunk” at the time, the boozy loser told a tale of a night on the town gone wrong. Seems he was at Tao Downtown (92 Ninth Ave., btw. W. 16th & 17th Sts.) around 11 p.m. on Sat., Sept. 25, when he decided to take an Uber home. Once he left the premises, he realized his bag didn’t make the trip. It’s a sobering experience for the victim, and a cautionary tale for the rest of us.

PETIT LARCENY: Crimes against food and drink | Video footage is said to be available, and police are still on the lookout for the “Hungry Jack Dasher” — a criminal nickname we admittedly made up, and have our doubts about, in terms of its ability to catch on. Some things, however, are not up for interpretation: On Fri., Sept. 28, at around 6:10 a.m., a man walked into the Square Deli (168 Eighth Ave., btw. W. 18th & 19th Sts.) and ordered three sandwiches. Waiting patiently as they were prepared, he then took the grub and shot out of the store without paying, headed into the morning with meat, bread, and no sense of shame. Elsewhere, a parched male perp entered Sunac Natural Market (600 W. 42 St., at 11th Ave.) at around 2:40 p.m. on Wed., Sept. 26, and ran off with two cases of beer (valued at $38). The two crimes seem unrelated, except for the fact that a cold frosty one does go quite well with a sandwich.

13th PRECINCT: NCO Useful info and notable news from the desk (okay, the email account) of Paul Groncki, Chair of the 100 W. 16th St. Block Association: “On Tue. Oct. 2, the 13th Precinct rolled out its Neighborhood Coordinator Officer (NCO) program. The 13th Pct. in our neighborhood runs from the east side of Seventh Ave. east to the river, and from the north side of 14th St. to the south side of 29th St.

The precinct is now divided into four sectors. For Chelsea, this divides the precinct into west and east portions at Park Ave. The area between Seventh Ave. and Park Ave. is divided into two sectors: Sector B (Baker) in the south and Sector C (Charlie) in the north. Sector 13B runs from the north side of 14th St. to the south side of 19th St. btw. Seventh Ave. and Fifth Ave., and then up to the south side of 23rd St., btw. Fifth Ave. and Park Ave. Sector 13C runs from the north side of 19th St. to the south side of 29th St., btw. Seventh Ave. and Fifth Ave., and then from the north side of 23rd St. to the south side of 29th St., btw. Fifth Ave. and Park Ave.

The Neighborhood Coordinator Officers (NCOs) for Sector 13B are Police Officer Vinceta Gishard (vinceta.gishard@nypd.org) and Police Officer Jonathan Knapp (jonathan.knapp@nypd.org). For Sector 13C, Police Officer Eric Demery (eric.demery@nypd.org) and Police Officer Brittany Vera (brittany.vera@nypd.org).

NCOs are your local problem-solvers. They spend all their working hours within the confines of their assigned sectors, actively engaging with local community members and residents. They get to know the neighborhood and its people (and its problems) extremely well. They should be invited to block association and other meetings to get to know us better. I have been asked to serve as the Precinct’s Community Partner for the NCOs. In this role, please contact me if you wish to have the NCOs for your sector attend a block association or other community meeting.” Note: Groncki can be reached at pgroncki@gmail.com.

THE 10th PRECINCT: Located at 230 W. 20th St. (btw. Seventh & Eighth Aves.). Commanding Officer: Capt. Kevin Coleman. Main number: 212-741-8211. Community Affairs: 212-741-8226. Crime Prevention: 212-741-8226. Domestic Violence: 212-741-8216. Youth Officer: 212-741-8211. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-924-3377. Detective Squad: 212-741-8245. The Community Council normally meets on the last Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., at the 10th Precinct. Their Sept. and Oct. installments have been consolidated into an Oct. 10 meeting.

MIDTOWN SOUTH PRECINCT: Located at 357 W. 35th St. (btw. Eighth & Ninth Aves.). Commanding Officer: Deputy Inspector Brendan Timoney. Call 212-239-9811. Community Affairs: 212-239-9846. Crime Prevention: 212-239-9846. Domestic Violence: 212-239-9863. Youth Officer: 212-239-9817. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-239-9836. Detective Squad: 212-239-9856. The Community Council meets on the third Thurs. of the month, 7 p.m., at the New Yorker Hotel (481 Eighth Ave., btw. W. 34th & 35th Sts.). For more info, visit midtownsouthcc.org.

THE 13th PRECINCT: Located at 230 E. 21st St. (btw. Second & Third Aves.). Commanding Officer: Deputy Inspector Steven M. Hellman. Call 212-477-7411. Community Affairs: 212-477-7427. Crime Prevention: 212-477-7427. Domestic Violence: 212-477-3863. Youth Officer: 212-477-7411. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-477-4380. Detective Squad: 212-477-7444. The Community Council meets on the third Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., at the 13th Precinct.

CASH FOR GUNS | $100 cash will be given (no questions asked) for each handgun, assault weapon or sawed-off shotgun, up to a maximum payment of $300. Guns are accepted at any Police Precinct, PSA or Transit District.