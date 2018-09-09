What Went Down at Wigstock After Dark

PHOTO ESSAY BY BOB KRASNER (from Sept.…
BY MICHAEL ROCK | Development of the Hudson…
PHOTO ESSAY BY BOB KRASNER (from Sept. 1’s “Wigstock 2.HO” at Pier 17)
chelseanow.com
|
NYC Community Media, LLC ||
©Chelseanow.com (Copyright 2017). Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this site’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Chelseanow.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.