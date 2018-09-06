Second Entrance Open at 34th Street-Hudson Yards Station

BY MICHAEL ROCK | Development of the Hudson Yards neighborhood reached another milestone early on the morning of Sat., Sept. 1, as the second entrance and exit for its subway station opened to the public.

The 34th Street-Hudson Yards station is the only such stop west of Ninth Ave. and south of 59th St. Its opening in September 2015 served as a major symbol of the neighborhood’s development since funding was first secured in 2005.

It is also in complete compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA) — one of the few that are such in the city’s system.

The new “ingress” is centered on W. 35th St. and Hudson Boulevard East, and features stairs and three escalators which transport riders between the mezzanine and the street. Beyond the turnstiles, four more escalators transport commuters to the lower portion of the mezzanine, from which they can travel to the platform — a total of 125 feet below the street, by way of an elevator or one of eight flights of stairs.

The space between both entrances features a total of 16 escalators along with four elevators.

In a press release, MTA Chief Development Officer Janno Lieber welcomed the entrance’s completion as part of Hudson Yards’ development. “The extension of the 7 train to Hudson Yards has helped to create a whole new neighborhood with as much office space as Downtown Phoenix or Miami and thousands of new jobs,” he said. “And we brought this entire project in within the budget set more than 10 years ago.”

Aside from said press release, MTA spokespeople declined to offer further comment.

Robert Benfatto, President of the Hudson Yards/Hell’s Kitchen Alliance, told this reporter that the new entrance was always part of the station’s design “as far as I know,” pointing out that most of the city’s subway stations have two of them. Still, he praised the new entrance. “It keeps the flow and makes things easier to manage.”

Benfatto elaborated further. “If you took the train, it’s more convenient now that if you live north, it saves you a city block,” he noted, and then proceeded to highlight the new entrance’s relationship to the neighborhood’s final appearance. As more park space emerges in the surrounding area, it will offer a “better aesthetic.”

Gary, a veteran who operates a halal stand by the station, expressed similar sentiments. “I used to come down here before the station was built,” he said. “It’s the only way to commute to the far West Side. Either this or by crosstown bus.”

As for the new entrance, he was also very pleased. “It’s nice,” Gary said, taking particular interest in the distance between the street and platform. “There’s no other as deep as the 7 train.”

Still, some New Yorkers who regularly take the 7 to the station feel the station can further improve. Anthony, who works as a dishwasher and host at a restaurant in the neighborhood, said that he liked the new addition to the station, but that the station “still has some more things to work on, namely more entrances… since it’s a big station.”