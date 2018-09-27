Police Blotter: From Our Sept. 27, 2018 Print Edition

OFFICERS AND OTHERS MAKE A SPECIAL DELIVERY | A group of New York’s Finest (NYPD), Bravest (FDNY), and Best (EMT) upstaged the stork on Fri., Sept. 21 at 12:37 p.m., when they responded to a 911 call requesting assistance at The Westin New York at Times Square (270 W. 43rd St., btw. Seventh & Eighth Aves.). Upon entering the hotel room in question, Police Officers Yan Poon, Zhan Ren, and Nicole Davis discovered a 35-year-old in active labor. They immediately placed a call for EMTs, while Officer Poon encouraged the woman to push. She did so, and soon (after Officer Davis ensured the newborn was breathing correctly), Poon was presenting her with a baby boy. As for where Poon got those deft delivery skills, it must run in the family: Arriving at the scene alongside FDNY personnel, one of the responding EMTs turned out to be his brother — Yan Hao Poon — who took over health and welfare duties with fellow EMT Joseph Dinovelli-Lang. The duo prepared the newborn for transport to nearby Mt. Sinai West hospital, where the child was pronounced to be in stable condition — and, one could reasonably speculate, the mother (also doing well) was basking in the glow of birth while contemplating Westin Poon as a first and middle name.

CRIMINAL POSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE: Smoking hot mess | Pipe down, already! Officers arrested a 37-year-old man at 7:30 p.m. on Fri., Sept. 7, after having observed him with a glass pipe containing what appeared to be crack cocaine residue. An examination of the defendant revealed him to be in the possession of additional (alleged) crack, which was removed from a black pouch located around his waist. To make matters worse (much worse, in fact), the defendant was also found to be in possession of 14 debit cards that were, as one might suspect, not in his name. The not-so-smooth criminal was also caught with several stolen packages that turned out to have been removed from residential buildings in the area.

FRAUDULENT ACCOUNTING: He should have (subway) passed on the offer | A 36-year-old Queens resident made a trip into the city to save some money — but it ended up costing him plenty. The dim dupe agreed to meet a man at 1:15 p.m. on Thurs., Aug. 23, at the southwest corner of W. 34th St. and the Hudson River. That’s the way, way, out-of-the-way place they agreed to a transaction: $200 for a MetroCard with two months’ worth of money on it. Once the seller had his bucks, the buyer discovered he was out of luck: The card only had enough funds for two measly subway rides — cursing the victim to enact the “walk of shame” for some time to come.

LOST PROPERTY: Out of ‘pocket’ | A visitor from Germany will, hopefully, go back home with a bit of street smarts he picked up in Gotham: Don’t go dancing with your wallet in your back pocket. The 21-year-old was soaking up Chelsea’s nightlife scene, at Marquee (289 10th Ave., btw. W. 26th & 27th Sts.). Around 3 a.m. on Sat., Sept. 8, he went to get his wallet out of his back pocket and realized it was missing. The victim told police he did not recall being bumped or jostled (a common method of distraction used by pickpockets). Missing from the wallet: $250 cash, his ID, a debit Visa card, and a German debit card. Fortunately, there were no unauthorized transactions on the Visa card. That was a lucky break. As for the German debit doohickey, even the most seasoned thief won’t have any luck unless he follows the victim home: That card cannot be used in the good old USA.

THE 10th PRECINCT: Located at 230 W. 20th St. (btw. Seventh & Eighth Aves.). Commanding Officer: Capt. Kevin Coleman. Main number: 212-741-8211. Community Affairs: 212-741-8226. Crime Prevention: 212-741-8226. Domestic Violence: 212-741-8216. Youth Officer: 212-741-8211. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-924-3377. Detective Squad: 212-741-8245. The Community Council normally meets on the last Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., at the 10th Precinct. Their Sept. and Oct. installments have been consolidated into an Oct. 10 meeting.

MIDTOWN SOUTH PRECINCT: Located at 357 W. 35th St. (btw. Eighth & Ninth Aves.). Commanding Officer: Deputy Inspector Brendan Timoney. Call 212-239-9811. Community Affairs: 212-239-9846. Crime Prevention: 212-239-9846. Domestic Violence: 212-239-9863. Youth Officer: 212-239-9817. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-239-9836. Detective Squad: 212-239-9856. The Community Council meets on the third Thurs. of the month, 7 p.m., at the New Yorker Hotel (481 Eighth Ave., btw. W. 34th & 35th Sts.). For more info, visit midtownsouthcc.org.

THE 13th PRECINCT: Located at 230 E. 21st St. (btw. Second & Third Aves.). Commanding Officer: Deputy Inspector Steven M. Hellman. Call 212-477-7411. Community Affairs: 212-477-7427. Crime Prevention: 212-477-7427. Domestic Violence: 212-477-3863. Youth Officer: 212-477-7411. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-477-4380. Detective Squad: 212-477-7444. The Community Council meets on the third Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., at the 13th Precinct.

CASH FOR GUNS | $100 cash will be given (no questions asked) for each handgun, assault weapon or sawed-off shotgun, up to a maximum payment of $300. Guns are accepted at any Police Precinct, PSA or Transit District.