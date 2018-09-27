‘Mile-Long’ is an Epic Opera for an Elevated Park

BY MICHAEL ROCK | If your early October travels find you walking past the High Line, arguably Chelsea’s most notable — certainly noticable — attraction, you might hear perhaps one or two haunting melodies.

The tunes are not the ghosts of the neighborhood ushering in the Halloween season, but rather a few of the 1,000 singers from around the city who have been cast to appear in the Oct. 3-8 debut performance of “The Mile-Long Opera: a biography of 7 o’clock.”

Staged along the entire length of the elevated park, “The Mile-Long Opera” does not feel like a traditional opera. Rather, audiences may walk through the park, listening to different choirs as they sing vignettes chronicling how hundreds of New Yorkers from all walks of life feel when 7pm comes around. Their various perspectives are based on interviews with locals, conducted by the production crew.

Architects Diller Scofidio & Renfro and composer David Lang conceived of “The Mile-Long Opera.” Anne Carson and Claudia Rankine, poets, are co-librettists. Elizabeth Diller, and Lynsey Peisinger directed it.

Matthew Johnson, the opera’s assistant director, beamed as he told this publication about his latest and potentially most ambitious professional project. “I don’t think we’ve ever done anything of this scale. If we’ve ever done performance art, it’s always been in the context of a smaller venue,” he said. “We’ve certainly done public space projects like at the High Line and Lincoln Center… but this is the first time we’ve combined [so many different artistic] disciplines.”

Johnson further explained that the original plans for the opera’s orchestration were far different from how it turned out. “We started out with an idea of distributing the music along the length of the High Line from a central orchestra that would be piped through fiber optics… and fixed down for different sites the audience could experience,” he explained. “At some point we moved away from that and decided the human voice responding and… working with the sounds of the city. There’s something about the frailty of the human voice that juxtaposes the din of the city that was really interesting to us, so we tried to move away from any amplified systems and really just used the ambient sounds we encountered along the atmospheres.”

Donald Nally, the music director, agreed that the opera’s lack of an orchestra made it in some ways better than it would have been with one. “There is a particularly unexpected moment of intimacy that rings really true with me,” he said, adding, “Our singers are increasingly alone, the city sounds more present, the personalities somehow more isolated. Between that splash of sound and the alone-ness out by the highway, the observer encounters a little ‘forest’ of singers on apple boxes, nearly inaudible, repeating just the single sentence that has now become a refrain: ‘Parts of us erase.’ ”

He asserted that what makes “The Mile-Long Opera” so great isn’t necessarily just its production values, but its impact on all who made it possible. “My favorite thing about the project is that we have met and have the opportunity to get to know and form a community with well over 1,000 people,” Nally said. “I feel like I know many of them as friends now, both production team members and all the singers, which seems ridiculous, but the piece is so intimate and fun and revealing that it just opens us all up and connects us.”

Oct. 3-8, taking place over the entire length of the High Line (Gansevoort to W. 34th Sts., btw. 10th & 11th Aves.). Registration for this free event is closed. The standby line will open 30 minutes prior to the 7pm time sloton all performance dates for those who do not have tickets. Entrance is not guaranteed, and admission will be given on a first come, first served basis. Time slots don’t apply to the standby line. All ticket holder rules and procedures apply to those persons admitted via the standby line.For more info, visit milelongopera.com.