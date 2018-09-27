Home Sweet Home: Hartley House Endures by Helping Kids, Housing Seniors

BY WINNIE McCROY | Fearing their beloved Hartley House would be sold, Hell’s Kitchen residents were pleased to join elected officials on Sat., Sept. 22 to announce it has been taken off the market. Both the settlement house and its mission will be restored, with studio apartments created for at-risk seniors.

“This is a good day,” said City Council Speaker Corey Johnson in his remarks. “You know how important Hartley House has been for the past 121 years for Hell’s Kitchen… and I just really want to say how proud I am of this effort.”

After acknowledging Senator Brad Hoylman, Assemblymember Dick Gottfried, and Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, Johnson said when Hartley House had problems, the community turned to Joe Restuccia at Clinton Housing and Ken Jockers at Hudson Guild.

Since 1897, 413 W. 46th St. (btw. Ninth & 10th Aves.) was a place to learn cooking, sewing, hygiene, and childcare. These days, Hartley House provides job skills, GED exam prep, and a Home Outreach Program for Elders.

This spring, the board announced they’d sell Hartley House, with help from agency Denham Wolf. But Michelle Diaz’s Hell’s Kitchens Generations was loath to see it demolished for high-end condos. They held a March 3candlelight vigil, asking City Hall for help.

Johnson organized a March 15meeting at Hudson Guild to try and preserve the beloved but beleaguered site. Restuccia urged Hartley House to explore alternatives like renting or selling to other community organizations. The board said infrastructure problems forced them to relocate, with afterschool programs and Bingo moved, and seniors’ case management done in-home.

Hartley House decided they’d sell, telling electeds, “We’ll keep you updated, but we’re not changing course.” Asked to “not make any decisions until we have a chance to come up with another path,” the board agreed.

A $220,000 discretionary allocation by Johnson will keep Hartley House open. The board took the property off the market, entering a strategic partnership with Hudson Guild and Clinton Housing. The four-building campus requires a $1.8 million renovation.

“These buildings are not being sold. They will stay in the community… and we are going to work with Hartley House and the best affordable housing developer in Manhattan. I worked hand in glove with [other electeds] and the amazing Hell’s Kitchen Generations to come up with this solution,” said Johnson. “So I’m extraordinarily excited and happy… to stand here and celebrate something good in our community.”

Restuccia said Hartley House signed an agreement with Clinton Housing regarding redevelopment and intra management, adding, “We are doing interim repairs to get the staff back in the building by the end of the year, [having] already worked with them on bids for roof replacement and a new boiler. The idea is to get interim rentals of space for community groups and arts organizations, to bring some income in.”

“The rear carriage house building and gym will be used for children’s services, and housing will be created for at-risk seniors, with a preference for LGBT seniors,” said Restuccia. “We’ll keep a majority of the ground-floor for seniors’ social services, and there will be an elevator to make it ADA [Americans with Disabilities Act] accessible. I can’t imagine doing a program for kids or seniors without an elevator.”

Hartley House is finalizing an agreement with Hudson Guild to handle supervision, management and infrastructure on public funding. Said Jockers, “We are sibling organizations, and we’re so excited to help our sister make her way into the next century, into another 100 years of great service for this neighborhood.”

Said Brewer, “I see other nonprofits who didn’t come together as Hartley House has. They sell to a condo and expect us to support them. Hell, no! You do that, you’re not getting another penny of government money… But they worked together in a huge special effort, and I hope other nonprofits look at this and say, ‘We need to do the same thing.’ ”

“We knew we could run our afterschool program elsewhere… and our HOPE clients were seen offsite already,” explained Hartley House President Alex Truax. “We had to choose between serving the buildings and serving our clients. So we made the agonizing decision to sell. But then a miracle happened. Thanks to everyone gathered here, we were given the remarkable opportunity to learn for ourselves what we’d been trying to embody for our neighbors for the past century: No one stands alone.” In a Sept. 25 statement to Chelsea Now following Saturday’s announcement, Truax added, “We are thrilled that, with the help of our new partners, along with crucial support from the City Council and our local elected officials, we can continue to serve the most vulnerable members of the Hell’s Kitchen community for the next hundred years.”

Noted Trustee Anne Flannery, “There was no way I was going to let this house fall.”

“It’s an example of what can happen when government, the community and nonprofits sit down together and creatively think of solutions,” said Johnson’s Chief of Staff, Erik Bottcher. “It’s worth pointing out where solutions were not found, like St. Vincent’s Hospital or Rivington House. They were real tragedies, but in this case, we prevented it.”

“It’s going to be a little different, but change is good,” Diaz said. “Last week, Bottcher let us in for one last dodgeball game, and I brought people active in letter writing and calling, people who hadn’t been there since they were children. We were all so happy to hear it’s staying. It just takes a couple of people to make a difference.”

Noted Gottfried, “It’s a miracle, and Hell’s Kitchen is blessed to have so many miracle workers.”

When Manhattan Community Board 4 (MCB4) learned Hartley House would close, they held a public hearing, then released an April 9letter urging them to find an alternate solution.

“Since then, MCB4 committed itself to working with Hartley House and Speaker Johnson’s Office to find a way for this important community resource to remain in the neighborhood,” said Chair Burt Lazarin. “MCB4 was confident that by working together we could arrive at a solution to ensure the survival of Hartley House as an organization and the West 46th Street buildings as a community asset. We are happy to see Hartley House will not only stay but evolve into a 21st century supportive housing and service provider.”

Sometimes, it takes a village — or an entire ‘kitchen,’ in this case — to preserve a precious neighborhood resource like Hartely House,” said Hoylman. “This was a fully collaborative effort… I couldn’t be more thrilled. Let’s stay another 121 years!