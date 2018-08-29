Police Blotter: From the Pages of our Aug. 30, 2018 issue

HOMICIDE: Passerby alerted FDNY | On Wed., Aug. 1, an adult male was passing by 440 W. 38th St. (btw. Ninth & 10th Aves.) at approximately 3:40 a.m., when he noticed a man lying on the street, unconscious and unresponsive. He alerted those working at an FDNY firehouse on the block. EMS responded and tended to the 45-year-old victim, who was taken to Mount Sinai West (1000 10th Ave. at W. 58th St.), where he was pronounced deceased. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE: Stolen moments | This one gives new meaning to the old phrase “rent to own.” An employee of the U-Haul facility at 536 W. 23rd St. (btw. 10th & 11th Aves.) told police that the man who rented a 2018 white Ford van did not return the vehicle. When confronted via phone by the U-Haul employee, the uncool customer said, “It was stolen.” He is, of course, the one suspected of stealing it.

PETIT LARCENY: One wrong at a ‘Rite’ | Thirsty for a cool one but short on cash, a man walked into the Rite Aid at 282 Eighth Ave. (on the corner of W. 24th St.) at around 1:45 a.m. on Fri., Aug. 24. Scanning the aisles for something to wet his whistle, he settled on the “King of Beers,” walking out of the store with a six-pack of Budweiser (valued at $12). It goes without saying, but is worth noting, that the man did not stop to pay for his boozy bounty. Supplied by a store employee with a description of the perp, a canvass of the area by officers from the 10th Precinct did not yield positive results.

PETIT LARCENY: Different blotter item, same story | Here’s an incident eerily similar to the abovementioned item, except it occurred one day prior to that six pack theft: At around 11:30 p.m. on Thurs., Aug. 23, a man entered the 7-Eleven at 368 W. 23rd St. (btw. Eighth & Ninth Aves.), took a beer from the fridge, and left without paying for it. Police say there was video footage of the dastardly deed. We mention that hopeful fact, mainly because we don’t want to send our readers on their way with a hangover from so many sad, sudsy situations.

—Scott Stiffler

THE 10th PRECINCT: Located at 230 W. 20th St. (btw. Seventh & Eighth Aves.). Commanding Officer: Capt. Kevin Coleman. Main number: 212-741-8211. Community Affairs: 212-741-8226. Crime Prevention: 212-741-8226. Domestic Violence: 212-741-8216. Youth Officer: 212-741-8211. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-924-3377. Detective Squad: 212-741-8245. The Community Council meets on the last Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., at the 10th Precinct or other locations to be announced.

MIDTOWN SOUTH PRECINCT: Located at 357 W. 35th St. (btw. Eighth & Ninth Aves.). Commanding Officer: Deputy Inspector Brendan Timoney. Call 212-239-9811. Community Affairs: 212-239-9846. Crime Prevention: 212-239-9846. Domestic Violence: 212-239-9863. Youth Officer: 212-239-9817. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-239-9836. Detective Squad: 212-239-9856. The Community Council meets on the third Thurs. of the month, 7 p.m., at the New Yorker Hotel (481 Eighth Ave., btw. W. 34th & 35th Sts.). For more info, visit midtownsouthcc.org.

THE 13th PRECINCT: Located at 230 E. 21st St. (btw. Second & Third Aves.). Commanding Officer: Deputy Inspector Steven M. Hellman. Call 212-477-7411. Community Affairs: 212-477-7427. Crime Prevention: 212-477-7427. Domestic Violence: 212-477-3863. Youth Officer: 212-477-7411. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-477-4380. Detective Squad: 212-477-7444. The Community Council meets on the third Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., at the 13th Precinct.

CASH FOR GUNS | $100 cash will be given (no questions asked) for each handgun, assault weapon or sawed-off shotgun, up to a maximum payment of $300. Guns are accepted at any Police Precinct, PSA or Transit District.