Spiral-Inspired Tower Will Rise in Hudson Yards District

BY RANIA RICHARDSON | A nautilus shell. A chameleon’s tail. A cyclone. All spirals. Soon a new skyscraper in Midtown West, “The Spiral,” will join Frank Lloyd Wright’s Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum as an architectural landmark in New York City, inspired by the shape that is a continuous winding and widening curve around a central axis.

Designed by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), The Spiral will rise to just over 1,000 feet, qualifying it as a “supertall.” The 65-story building is now under construction between 34th and 35th Sts., west of 10th Ave. Development is estimated at $3.2 billion.

The tower’s characteristic element will be a spiraling band of greenery on double height terraces that ascend and wrap around a glass facade and feature hanging gardens and vegetation on the floor level. Landscaping is designed to evolve through the seasons and be uniformly maintained, including during wintertime.

In a promotional video, Danish-born architect Bjarke Ingels relayed his inspiration: “We find spirals all over the universe, from the construction of galaxies to the threads of human DNA, but it’s the spiral’s immaculate geometry and suggestion of the infinite that has mesmerized us in all cultures across time and place.” New York’s classic stepped setback skyscrapers influenced Ingels, as well.

According to BIG Partner Kai-Uwe Bergmann in an email statement to Chelsea Now, “The Spiral has a unique position in that it sits at the end of the High Line and the juncture of the Hudson Yards site that Related and Oxford properties have spent over a decade in developing, but it also anchors the new Michael Van Valkenburgh-designed public park that tethers this new neighborhood with the 7 subway line extension and the rest of the city.”

The 2005 rezoning that created the Hudson Yards District (roughly W. 30th to 41st Sts., from Eighth to 11th Aves.) included a plan for Hudson Park & Boulevard, four acres of tree-lined open space that bisects the 10th to 11th Ave. blocks from W. 33rd to 39th Sts. Properties adjacent to it, including The Spiral, at 66 Hudson Blvd., will open onto the park.

Like the 7 subway line extension, the park was originally conceived in Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s bid to host the 2012 Olympics. The failed proposal was repurposed by his administration to devise the Hudson Yards area, which is virtually a city within a city. Without the green beltway, the area could feel like a dense concentration of glass and steel skyscrapers, an unmitigated concrete jungle.

Wunderkind Ingels founded BIG in 2005 and was named one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World by TIME Magazine in 2016. The company defines its signature style as a “pragmatic utopian architecture.”

Bergmann noted, “We consider New York City our home. Bjarke moved to DUMBO in Brooklyn several years ago, followed by the office. We have several projects under construction… which really allows us to reshape and contribute to the city we call home.”

Major projects in New York include the nearby Via 57 apartment tower and Two World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan. Also, from Montgomery St. to E. 25th St., BIG is working on the East Side Coastal Resiliency (ESCR) Project that aims to strengthen the urban coastline against floods and rising sea levels, and increase the public’s access to the waterfront.

In 2016, real estate developer Tishman Speyer unveiled the concept for The Spiral. They had bought the Hudson Yards District property and its surroundings in 2014, and a year later, paid a multimillion-dollar settlement to two tenants who would not vacate an apartment in a four-story tenement on 10th Ave. near W. 34th St.

Pfizer recently inked a 20-year lease to become the anchor tenant of the 2.85 million-square-foot office tower. Global headquarters for the pharmaceutical giant will relocate from E. 42nd St., to occupy 15 or so floors of the supertall upon completion in 2022, in what the realtor bills as “the world’s most connected and collaborative office environment.”

Surrounding the areas of Hudson Yards District construction, low-rise structures dot the streets. Midblock, on the south side of 10th Ave. across from the Spiral, stand two older, five-story buildings housing small businesses, the kind that bring personality to a neighborhood. Family-owned Veteran’s Chair Caning & Repair, and Downtown Tire Shop, once mainstay trades for Midtown West, now appear incongruous and could be in peril among the luxury high-rises.

In this era of rampant development, the drama of the city continues to unfold on our streets and across the skyline.