Police Blotter: From Our July 19, 2018 Print Edition

PETIT LARCENY: Something’s ajar | Stealing is bad enough — but the shameless thievery of somebody’s well-earned dough? That really makes our wheat chafe (okay, chaff). Such a high crime of low behavior happened at 6:55pm on Thurs, July 12, when somebody ran off with the tip jar from Momenta, a bubble tea and juice shop at 64 Seventh Ave. (btw. W. 14th & 15th Sts.). An employee told police about the theft, but was not able to give a detailed description of the petty perp, whose thoughtlessness robbed the staff of approximately $70. Surveillance video was available, although Momenta was unable to provide it to police at the time of the incident.

PETIT LARCENY: Jacket flack | Note to self: Stop making new friends at 3:15 a.m. That is, perhaps, what went on in the mind of our 31-year-old victim, who chatted up a 36-year-old in the early hours of Sun., June 24. The two newfound buddies retreated to the 36-year-old’s apartment just west of Times Square, and hung out for about two hours. When the 31-year-old decided to call it a night, he jumped into a cab and realized his jacket (a grey Ben Sherman model valued at $250) was still in the home of his new friend. There’s a good chance it’s still there: Despite multiple occasions when the two agreed to meet up and have the jacket handed over, the meeting never happened. (The suspect, the victim told police, ultimately failed to acknowledge that they ever agreed to meet for the owner/jacket reunion.)

HARASSMENT: Lowly behavior on the High Line | A 23-year-old man decided to smoke a cigarette on the High Line, Chelsea’s iconic and often congested elevated park — when he was approached by a man who identified himself as High Line security. The incident, which happened at 10:15 p.m. on Thurs., July 12, took a strange turn when the self-professed security professional told the aghast puffer, “You can pay the $250 fine, or you can rub me out.” According to police, the “civilian was in shock,” and took it upon himself to contact the man’s employer — who assured him that the employee had been fired.

PETIT LARCENY: Our top story: We have no newspapers | They’ve been writing the obituary for the newsprint industry for years now—and your community newspaper, Chelsea Now, is happy to prove the haters and pundits wrong by publishing our free publication every Thursday. Look for it in the street corner boxes. As for the papers you have to pay for, it’s been a challenge to find them for purchase at K&K Convenience Store, at 364 W. 23 St. (btw. Ninth & 10thAves). That’s because, according to a store employee, somebody keeps stealing the stacks of papers left outside the store, via daily delivery around 6 a.m. Representing just one piece in this pattern, a theft occurred on Sat., July 14, when the thief took bundles of the New York Post, New York Times, New York Daily News, and other papers — with a total value of $120. If the thief is caught, we’re not sure it will be front page news — but we do promise an update on the Blotter page.

—Scott Stiffler

THE 10th PRECINCT: Located at 230 W. 20th St. (btw. Seventh & Eighth Aves.). Commanding Officer: Capt. Kevin Coleman. Main number: 212-741-8211. Community Affairs: 212-741-8226. Crime Prevention: 212-741-8226. Domestic Violence: 212-741-8216. Youth Officer: 212-741-8211. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-924-3377. Detective Squad: 212-741-8245. The Community Council meets on the last Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., at the 10th Precinct or other locations to be announced. The Council is on break for the summer, and resumes regular monthly meetings as of Sept. 26.

MIDTOWN SOUTH PRECINCT: Located at 357 W. 35th St. (btw. Eighth & Ninth Aves.). Commanding Officer: Deputy Inspector Brendan Timoney. Call 212-239-9811. Community Affairs: 212-239-9846. Crime Prevention: 212-239-9846. Domestic Violence: 212-239-9863. Youth Officer: 212-239-9817. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-239-9836. Detective Squad: 212-239-9856. The Community Council meets on the third Thurs. of the month, 7 p.m., at the New Yorker Hotel (481 Eighth Ave., btw. W. 34th & 35th Sts.). There are no July or August meetings. For more info, visit midtownsouthcc.org.

THE 13th PRECINCT: Located at 230 E. 21st St. (btw. Second & Third Aves.). Commanding Officer:Deputy Inspector Steven M. Hellman. Call 212-477-7411. Community Affairs: 212-477-7427. Crime Prevention: 212-477-7427. Domestic Violence: 212-477-3863. Youth Officer: 212-477-7411. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-477-4380. Detective Squad: 212-477-7444. The Community Council meets on the third Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., at the 13th Precinct.

CASH FOR GUNS | $100 cash will be given (no questions asked) for each handgun, assault weapon or sawed-off shotgun, up to a maximum payment of $300. Guns are accepted at any Police Precinct, PSA or Transit District.