West 23rd Westside Market Slated to Open in Winter

BY DUSICA SUE MALESEVIC | The Westside Market on W. 23rd St. near Seventh Ave. — the former Garden of Eden Marketplace — is expected to open sometime this winter, according to the grocery chain.

The grocery store was slated to open in late spring this year, according to the store’s signage, with Westside Market’s Demetri Belesis telling Chelsea Now in December that it would be open in about six to eight months.

“We’ve had delays with city permitting,” Belesis said in a recent phone interview. “We’re full speed [now].”

The family-owned chain has multiple locations, including stores on the Upper West Side and one in Chelsea at 77 Seventh Ave., at the corner of W. 15th St.

Residents have been concerned about a dwindling number of affordable grocery stores in the neighborhood. Garden of Eden — a longtime, independently owned grocery store at the W. 23rd location — shuttered in August 2017, and the Associated Supermarket, at W. 14th St. and Eighth Ave., closed in 2016.

In addition to the forthcoming location at 170 W. 23rd St. (btw. Sixth & Seventh Aves.), the Westside Market website notes that two other Manhattan locations are coming soon: 1407 Lexington, at W. 92nd St., and 180 Third Ave., between E. 16th & 17th Sts. For more information, visit wmarketnyc.com.