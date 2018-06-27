Neighborhood Street Fairs Fear Permanent Damage From Temporary Vendor Permit Policy

BY RANIA RICHARDSON | Bureaucratic red tape is threatening the existence of the small street fairs that enhance New York’s neighborhoods. In peril is the urban equivalent of the yard sale, where locals meet each other through the buying and selling of used household items (knick-knacks, clothing, toys, kitchenware), engaging in community life, and supporting local block and tenant associations at the same time. Now, new regulations from the city’s Street Activity Permit Office (SAPO) have some of these fairs questioning their future.

Unlike the large-scale events operated by Mardi Gras Productions or Clearview Festival Productions that often take up multiple avenue blocks and sell ubiquitous cheap goods such as cell phone accessories and yoga mats, commercial merchants are excluded from these small street fairs. Nevertheless, all their sellers — even the senior resident finding a new home for her dusty wedding china — need a Temporary Street Fair Vendor Permit.

The new SAPO regulations were rolled out with revised permit forms. Community Board 4 initiated a meeting for the agency to discuss changes with their Arts, Culture, Education, and Street Life Committee and pertinent community representatives.

Navigating an application and information package almost a quarter inch thick from the Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA), one of SAPO’s supporting permitting agencies, starts the complicated process. It includes background questions, employer information, a Child Support Certification Form, and a list of requirements, such as a photo ID and passport-size photo.

Before the application can be completed, temporary vendors must have a New York State Sales Tax Identification Number that may take three weeks to obtain through the online-only application. It is an odd requirement for sellers at modest neighborhood street fairs who do not own a professional business. In addition to sales tax, they pay $10 for the vendor permit and rental cost for a space, table, or tent ($20 to $60 in an unofficial survey) from the nonprofit that is organizing the event.

“The city is pushing us into a category designated for commercial operations. It’s not appropriate for our event,” said Penn South Education and Communications Director Mario Mazzoni. The Parents Committee of the sprawling West Chelsea affordable cooperative housing community has run 34 editions of its spring fair, averaging about 200 sellers each time.

This year, Mazzoni said what was once a simple process turned into 80 hours of work, as he submits the paperwork for all individuals. The 2018 event ended up being cancelled for multiple reasons, but the initial hiccup stemmed from the new permit situation. Another maddening issue that is not new this year is the fact that street fair approval comes one or at most two days before the event. This creates undue stress, since the fair has to be advertised and ready to go before official confirmation.

“It impacted us terribly. They want us gone,” said block association chair Linda Ashley, after the disappointing outcome of the West 44th Street Better Block Association/Friends of Pier 84’s 42nd Annual Garage Sale on June 2. “SAPOdidn’t take into account the little mom-and-pops. We’re like Judy Garland saying, ‘Hey, let’s put on a show,’ not one of the juggernaut festivals.”

The fair took in $2,845 from the table and tent charge to sellers, down from $4,600 in 2017. Many locals did not want to go through the rigmarole of a temporary vendor permit.

The profit shrinks with the subtraction of $25 for the street festival permit, and 20 percent that goes to city and state agencies, according to Gordon Stanley, the block association’s treasurer. “It’s as if they want only professionals, but we do things the city can’t, to improve quality of life,” he said.

This year’s Manhattan Plaza Block Sale, scheduled for Sept. 8, is in an unsettled state, according to Aleta LaFarge, president of the Tenants Association. Billed as bringing “a small town feel to the big city,” the event, like the others in this report, uses money collected from space rental to give back to the community. Among other initiatives, the Tenants Association supports high schoolers in need of funds to tour prospective colleges.

“It’s a frustrating process, not clear or transparent, and it cuts into the time we should be organizing the event,” LaFarge said. “We are considering not doing it or doing it in another way, such as indoors, which would upset many people.”

As a naturally occurring retirement community (NORC), the residential complex has many participants who are elderly and have mobility issues. The new regulations may be a disincentive to many, but especially those who do not want to go through the process of requesting disability-related accommodation.

It must be noted that closing off a street, an aspect that defines a street fair, is not without cost to the city. It can affect the NYPD, traffic, and parking revenue.

Many street fair organizers have contacted the City Council requesting help. According to City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, in a statement to Chelsea Now, “Our local block associations and tenant associations have really been struggling with the street activity permit process this season. For decades, these groups have held street fairs to promote community and raise revenue for important causes, all while contributing to the local economy.”

Johnson, whose Council District 3 area of coverage includes Chelsea and Hell’s Kitchen, also noted his office “has spoken with SAPO about the problems these groups are encountering and we will be meeting with the agency to discuss how we can best support these local street fairs. I am deeply worried about any unnecessary barriers that would discourage these groups from having these important events that mean so much to our community.”

The meeting is planned for early July, with invitations to other local electeds: Congressmember Jerrold Nadler, Assemblymembers Deborah Glick and Richard Gottfried, State Senator Brad Hoylman, and Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer.