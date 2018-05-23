Police Blotter: From the Pages of Our May 24, 2018 Print Edition

LARCENY: Uneasy rider | A man wanted to take a joyride on his motorcycle after work, but his license plate was stolen. The incident happened on Fri., May 18 just after midnight in front of 300 12th Ave. (in the emerging Hudson Yards neighborhood). The 33-year-old victim says he was coming out of work when he realized that the license was missing.

LOST PROPERTY: Wild night of the wallet | After a great night at the club, a 26-year-old man noticed that his wallet was missing. The man didn’t come to this realization until until he left the club and was at the corner of W. 16th St. & 10th Ave. The incident occurred on Fri., May 18 at 4 a.m. The victim does not believe that he is a victim of a crime, he just thinks that the wallet fell out of his pocket. The Gucci wallet, worth $200, contained his New York State ID and a debit card.

PETIT LARCENY: Nutty criminal | Pistachio nuts have a big fan in the Chelsea area. A man walked into CVS (272 Eighth Ave., btw. W. 23rd & 24th Sts.) and stole $310 worth of pistachio packs. The incident occurred on Fri., May 18 at 3:15 p.m. The suspect bypassed all points of sale.

PETIT LARCENY: Reunited, sans cash | A man was having a great time at Marquee (209 10th Ave., btw. W. 22nd & 23rd Sts.) when he lost his wallet. The incident occurred on Sat., May 19 at 2 a.m. The wallet was returned to him by a security guard, who said another patron turned it in. Reunited with his wallet, the 34-year-old realized that $500 in cash was missing.

PETIT LARCENY: Cab crime | A taxi driver had his Taxi & Limousine Commission (TLC) card removed from the back of his car. The incident occurred on Sat., May 12 at 11:30 p.m. on the corner of W. 16th St. & 10th Ave. The 32-year-old victim says he put the TLC card in the back so that passengers would know that he is a licensed driver. It is recommended TLC procedure.

—Tabia C. Robinson

THE 10th PRECINCT: Located at 230 W. 20th St. (btw. Seventh & Eighth Aves.). Commanding Officer: Captain Paul Lanot. Main number: 212-741-8211. Community Affairs: 212-741-8226. Crime Prevention: 212-741-8226. Domestic Violence: 212-741-8216. Youth Officer: 212-741-8211. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-924-3377. Detective Squad: 212-741-8245. The Community Council meets on the last Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., at the 10th Precinct or other locations to be announced. The Council breaks for the summer after their May 30 meeting, and resumes regular monthly meetings as of Sept. 26.

MIDTOWN SOUTH PRECINCT: Located at 357 W. 35th St. (btw. Eighth & Ninth Aves.). Commanding Officer: Deputy Inspector Brendan Timoney. Call 212-239-9811. Community Affairs: 212-239-9846. Crime Prevention: 212-239-9846. Domestic Violence: 212-239-9863. Youth Officer: 212-239-9817. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-239-9836. Detective Squad: 212-239-9856. The Community Council meets on the third Thurs. of the month, 7 p.m., at the New Yorker Hotel (481 Eighth Ave., btw. W. 34th & 35th Sts.). Visit midtownsouthcc.org.

THE 13th PRECINCT: Located at 230 E. 21st St. (btw. Second & Third Aves.). Commanding Officer: Deputy Inspector Steven M. Hellman. Call 212-477-7411. Community Affairs: 212-477-7427. Crime Prevention: 212-477-7427. Domestic Violence: 212-477-3863. Youth Officer: 212-477-7411. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-477-4380. Detective Squad: 212-477-7444. The Community Council meets on the third Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., at the 13th Precinct.

CASH FOR GUNS | $100 cash will be given (no questions asked) for each handgun, assault weapon or sawed-off shotgun, up to a maximum payment of $300. Guns are accepted at any Police Precinct, PSA or Transit District.