Penn South Ceramics Studio Sale is a Solid Choice for Shoppers

Every single year, it’s the same thing — and that’s just fine with us.

Handmade, one-of-a-kind items are about to be put up for grabs at the Penn South Ceramics Studio Spring Sale. Artsy and affordable, this sale is perfectly timed for Mother’s Day. Are you planning to get her flowers? Pick up a vase at Penn South. Does somebody on your list like scented candles? Well, surely one of the Studio students or instructors has put a votive on the shelf, for sale. Does that special person in your life like to be draped in jewelry? Oh, they’ve got jewelry. Platters, mugs, and bowls — this sale offers those practical products as well, plus other unique items that make browsing a pleasure, and gift-giving a breeze.

What’s more, you can pick up a brochure and treat yourself to a class or two, so by the time their annual Holiday sale arrives in December, you will have arrived as one of the featured artists. We’re not sorry for (some would say shameless) endorsement of this annual event. We meant every word. Put that in your kiln and fire it!

Sat. and Sun., May 5 and 6, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Penn South Ceramics Studio in Building 6B, 276 Ninth Ave., at the northeast corner of W. 26th St. Send an email to pennsouthceramics@gmail.com for more info.

—Scott Stiffler