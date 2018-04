Spring Thing: High Line’s ‘Culture Shock’ Heralded New Season’s Start

PHOTO ESSAY BY CHRISTIAN MILES | Music, art, performances, and plenty of hands-on activities were on hand when the High Line heralded the start of their 2018 season. Christian Miles captured these images of April 21’s “Culture Shock” event, which happened along Chelsea’s iconic elevated park, between Gansevoort and W. 26th Sts. For information on upcoming activities, visit thehighline.org.