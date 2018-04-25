Chelsea Musica’s ‘Music in Chelsea’ Series Returns — To Chelsea!

Chelsea Musica — the NYC-based woodwind chamber ensemble with the name that’s easy to love — is returning to St. Peter’s Chelsea for another series of imaginative programs. The ensemble is comprised of Carolyn Pollak (oboe, oboe d’amore), Denise Koncelik (keyboard, flute), Karen Robbins (flute), and Cara Tucker (bassoon). For the first concert, they’ll be premiering a new work written for the ensemble by NYC-based composer Robert Perretti. The guest artist is countertenor Tyler Wayne Smith, who will sing Bach arias written for singer and oboe d’amore. Elsewhere on the program: Works by Purcell, Weelkes, Mozart, and Vivaldi. Sunday, April 29, 4pm at St. Peter’s Chelsea (346 W. 20th St., btw. Eighth & Ninth Aves.). Your suggested donation of $10 ($5 for seniors and students) will benefit the Food Pantry at St. Peter’s. For more info, call 212-929-2390 or send an email to mic@stpeterschelsea.com. Visit stpeterschelsea.org.

The “Music in Chelsea” series returns to St. Peter’s for three May concerts, all at 4pm. On May 6, there will be a special guest performance from contemporary accordion ensemble Bachtopus. On May 13, a Mother’s Day celebration will feature works by past and present female composers. The May 20 program marks the Music in Chelsea debut of New York Kammermusiker — a double reed chamber ensemble (oboes, English Horns, bassoons).

—Scott Stiffler