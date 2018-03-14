Walkout on West 44th: A Photo Essay

Hell’s Kitchen resident and parent Christian Miles captured these images from the morning of Wed., March 14, as students from PS51 (the Elias Howe School) and The Beacon School took part in a nationally observed walkout. Lasting 17 minutes — one minute to honor each fatality from last month’s Florida school shooting — the students filled their block (W. 44th St., btw. 10th & 11th Aves.), holding handmade signs meant to advance the conversation, and the policy, on gun control.

