15 Hudson Yards Hits Its Height; Over Half of Condos Sold

BY WINNIE McCROY | If that spare $4 million is burning a hole in your pocket, hurry over and secure a cozy two-bedroom at 15 Hudson Yards, the 28-acre neighborhood’s first tower with for-sale residences. Related Sales recently announced the building has topped out at 900 feet, with condominium units selling briskly.

“The excitement surrounding the Hudson Yards neighborhood has far exceeded everyone’s expectations,” said Jeff Blau, CEO of Related Companies. “With more than half of the 285 residences [at 15 Hudson Yards] selling in less than a year and a half, and 92 percent of our available commercial office space [at 10, 30 and 55 Hudson Yards] already spoken for, we have demonstrated that Hudson Yards is where New Yorkers want to live and work.”

Developers Related Cos. and Oxford Properties Group plan to open the entire first phase — including the Public Square and Gardens, Vessel, and The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards — by March 2019.

By Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group, the LEED Gold-designed, exclusively residential 15 Hudson Yards building offers one- to four-bedroom condos (from $3.9 million up to $32 million for a duplex penthouse) with white oak flooring and kitchen appliances by Miele.

They are paired with lifestyle amenities beyond just its 360-degree skyline view. The 50th floor is devoted exclusively to wellness, offering a 75-foot-long swimming pool, private spa, hair and makeup beauty bar, fitness center by The Wright Fit, a private yoga studio, and a children’s imagination center.

Entertainment is the theme on the 51st floor, where residents can access a club room, two corner private dining suites, sound-proof screening and performance rooms, a golf club lounge, a wine storage and tasting room, a business center, and a collaborative work space. The skytop entertaining suite offers ample space for relaxing and dining.

“The impressive and steady sales momentum at 15 Hudson Yards is testament to the enormous appeal of living in this brand new, exciting and incredibly convenient neighborhood in the new heart of New York City,” Sherry Tobak, Senior Vice President of Related Sales, said. “Everything you need to live an enriched lifestyle is available right near your home. Fifteen Hudson Yards sits adjacent to The Shed, New York’s first arts center to commission new work across the performing arts, visual arts, and popular culture; a diverse restaurant and retail collection; new parks; and robust neighborhood health and wellness amenities.”