Police Blotter: From Our March 1, 2018 Print Edition

PETIT LARCENY: Half-wit at Whole Foods | One man thought it was a great idea to try to steal shrimp and soap out of Whole Foods (250 Seventh Ave., btw. W. 24th & 25th Sts.) on Sat., Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. That is, until he was caught. A security guard saw the 51-year-old suspect take four bags of shrimp, place them in a tote bag, and try to leave. The suspect also had four boxes of soap and a bag of carrots. The total value of the items: $150.

LOST PROPERTY: Forget about Waldo. Where’s wallet? | A man was sitting in a car on the 500 block of W. 42nd St. (btw. 10th & 11th Aves.) when he realized his wallet was missing. The incident occurred on Sat., Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. The 70-year-old does not know where he lost his wallet. The wallet had $30 in cash, two credit cards, and his driver’s license.

PETIT LARCENY: Forgetfulness necessitates new phone purchase | A woman left her iPhone 7 (valued at $700) in the subway station located at Eighth Ave. and W. 23rd St. The 25-year-old woman boarded the train on Sat., Feb. 24 at 5:20 p.m., not remembering she had placed her phone on the bench. When she realized what happened, she proceeded back to the train station — but the return trip took 20 minutes. She finally arrived to find the phone was gone.

PETIT LARCENY: Memory kicks in 29 minutes too late | An 18-year-old woman was at Artichoke Pizza (114 10th Ave., btw. W. 17th & 18th Sts.) on Sat., Feb. 24 when her phone was stolen. The victim told police that she went to the bathroom at 11:30 p.m. and left her phone in the bathroom. She didn’t realize the phone was missing until 11:59 p.m. She returned to the bathroom to retrieve the phone, but she couldn’t find it. Her Find My iPhone app did manage to find the device, placing it in Queens. The phone is valued at $700.

—Tabia C. Robinson

THE 10th PRECINCT: Located at 230 W. 20th St. (btw. Seventh & Eighth Aves.). Commander: Capt. Paul Lanot. Main number: 212-741-8211. Community Affairs: 212-741-8226. Crime Prevention: 212-741-8226. Domestic Violence: 212-741-8216. Youth Officer: 212-741-8211. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-924-3377. Detective Squad: 212-741-8245. The Community Council meets on the last Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., at the 10th Precinct or other locations to be announced.

MIDTOWN SOUTH PRECINCT: Located at 357 W. 35th St. (btw. Eighth & Ninth Aves.). Inspector Russel J. Green, Commanding Officer. Call 212-239-9811. Community Affairs: 212-239-9846. Crime Prevention: 212-239-9846. Domestic Violence: 212-239-9863. Youth Officer: 212-239-9817. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-239-9836. Detective Squad: 212-239-9856. The Community Council meets on the third Thurs. of the month, 7 p.m., at the New Yorker Hotel (481 Eighth Ave., btw. W. 34th & 35th Sts.). Visit midtownsouthcc.org.

THE 13th PRECINCT: Located at 230 E. 21st St. (btw. Second & Third Aves.). Deputy Inspector: Brendan Timoney. Call 212-477-7411. Community Affairs: 212-477-7427. Crime Prevention: 212-477-7427. Domestic Violence: 212-477-3863. Youth Officer: 212-477-7411. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-477-4380. Detective Squad: 212-477-7444. The Community Council meets on the third Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., at the 13th Precinct.

CASH FOR GUNS | $100 cash will be given (no questions asked) for each handgun, assault weapon or sawed-off shotgun, up to a maximum payment of $300. Guns are accepted at any Police Precinct, PSA or Transit District.