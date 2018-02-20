Police Blotter: From Our Feb. 22, 2018 Print Edition

PETIT LARCENY: The high cost of looking good | We all want to practice good hygiene, and we all know that hygiene products are expensive — but we still have to pay for them. A 43-year-old man didn’t follow that commonly accepted protocol, however. On Fri., Feb. 16 at 3 a.m., he was seen inside of a Duane Reade (455 W. 37th St., btw. Ninth & 10th Aves.) taking a variety of toothbrushes, toothpaste, and razors. A 21-year-old male employee saw the suspect walk past the registers. The man was arrested for taking the items, worth a whopping $135.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Chevy scratch fever | A man parked his car on the 300 block of W. 15th St. (btw. Eighth & Ninth Aves.) on Thurs., Feb. 15 at 11 p.m. When he returned to his 2006 red Chevrolet, he noticed a scratch to the passenger side back door. The 47-year-old man told police that this is the second time this has happened to his car.

PETIT LARCENY: iPhone, phone home! | A woman told police that she was at a residence on Ninth Ave. on Fri., Feb. 16 at 4 a.m., when someone stole her phone. The 27-year-old female victim told police that her pink iPhone 6S was last traced to an address in Westchester County. The total value of the phone is $250.

THEFT OF SERVICES: Food for thought for the thoughtless | The best things in life are free — but when you’ve just amassed a bill of $506.48, you simply must pay the piper (or the bartender, or the cashier). A man enjoyed a lavish spread of beverages and bites at The Lately (357 W. 16th St., btw. Eighth & Ninth Aves.) on Sat., Feb. 17 at 1:45 a.m. and refused to pay for his bill. The 31-year-old suspect was arrested.

LOST PROPERTY: Gone purse gone | A woman working at the Jacob Javits Center (655 W. 34th St btw. 11th & 12th Aves.) said she was cleaning on Fri., Feb. 16 at 6:15 p.m. when she lost her purse. The 60-year-old woman cancelled her credit cards, which had no unauthorized usage. The total value of the purse and contents is $95.

PETIT LARCENY | A sharp worker at Anthropologie (75 Ninth Ave. btw. W. 15th & 16th Sts.) was folding clothes when she noticed a recently restocked pile seemed a little low on shirts. The incident occurred on Sat., Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. The 23-year-old employee conducted a system check to confirm that the shirts were indeed missing. Their total value: $616.

—Tabia C. Robinson

THE 10th PRECINCT: Located at 230 W. 20th St. (btw. Seventh & Eighth Aves.). Commander: Capt. Paul Lanot. Main number: 212-741-8211. Community Affairs: 212-741-8226. Crime Prevention: 212-741-8226. Domestic Violence: 212-741-8216. Youth Officer: 212-741-8211. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-924-3377. Detective Squad: 212-741-8245. The Community Council meets on the last Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., at the 10th Precinct or other locations to be announced.

MIDTOWN SOUTH PRECINCT: Located at 357 W. 35th St. (btw. Eighth & Ninth Aves.). Inspector Russel J. Green, Commanding Officer. Call 212-239-9811. Community Affairs: 212-239-9846. Crime Prevention: 212-239-9846. Domestic Violence: 212-239-9863. Youth Officer: 212-239-9817. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-239-9836. Detective Squad: 212-239-9856. The Community Council meets on the third Thurs. of the month, 7 p.m., at the New Yorker Hotel (481 Eighth Ave., btw. W. 34th & 35th Sts.). Visit midtownsouthcc.org.

THE 13th PRECINCT: Located at 230 E. 21st St. (btw. Second & Third Aves.). Deputy Inspector: Brendan Timoney. Call 212-477-7411. Community Affairs: 212-477-7427. Crime Prevention: 212-477-7427. Domestic Violence: 212-477-3863. Youth Officer: 212-477-7411. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-477-4380. Detective Squad: 212-477-7444. The Community Council meets on the third Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., at the 13th Precinct.

CASH FOR GUNS | $100 cash will be given (no questions asked) for each handgun, assault weapon or sawed-off shotgun, up to a maximum payment of $300. Guns are accepted at any Police Precinct, PSA or Transit District.