New Owner Splits Old Il Bastardo Space Into Two Restaurants

BY WINNIE McCROY | Having long endured headaches from drunken patrons and hangovers from broken promises to improve business practices, community board and block association members are optimistic about splitting the old Il Bastardo space into two small eateries owned and operated by an enterprising, low-key chef with no connections to the old management.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to open at this location,” said chef/owner Adrian Sanchez, via a translator. “We were told that they had so many problems before, but we are just going to do what we said. One side of the place will be Portico, serving Mediterranean Greek food, and the other side will be the Chelsea Grill, serving American food like burgers, and some Mexican food.”

The huge space that formerly housed Il Bastardo restaurant (191 Seventh Ave., btw. W. 21st & 22nd Sts.) was a hotbed of police and New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) citations — including eventual revocation of their liquor license — for their history of drunk and disorderly conduct violations that stemmed from raucous weekend brunches.

But Sanchez said they are starting off on the right foot by working with RMR Business Licensing & Consulting Inc. owner Rosa M. Ruiz, a licensing expert who is handling legal issues and will file for Sanchez’s liquor license through the SLA. In the meantime, they are consulting an architect, working on getting a new PA system installed, and setting up a new seating plan that is up to legal code. The two restaurants will operate as the entity Chelsea 191 Corp.

Although Sanchez said he opened the restaurant for a week to get a feel for the area, he “had few customers, and realized that if we keep this open without a liquor license, people are going to see the restaurant’s almost empty, and get the vibe that it’s a place they don’t want to come into. So we’re going to hold off until the liquor license comes, however long the paperwork takes, and then have a grand opening.”

Outspoken community advocate Bill Borock, president of the Council of Chelsea Block Associations, said that Community Board 4 (CB4) members had questioned Sanchez about whether they were affiliated or related in any way to Il Bastardo’s past owners or management. They were concerned that he would be able to fill the restaurants’ 300-plus seats, without heavily relying on weddings and corporate events.

“They made it clear there were no problems, but if they start to have a lot of private events there, that will cause concern,” Borock said. “Anything would be better than Il Bastardo,” Borock added, noting that he and another community member had walked over the floor plan with Ruiz to discuss size, amplified music, ADA compliance, security, private sanitation pickup times, and concerns that the owner did not speak English (his wife will reportedly manage operations).

“Unless they start having huge events or make a lot of noise, we don’t see it as a problem,” Borock said. “After all, he and his wife are an American success story. He was a chef at various places, and they saved money to open their first restaurant. Some board members questioned their experience because this is a very large venue, but they said they know what they’re getting into. I hope they do good and stick around, because we would hate to go through this again.”

Ironically, Chef Sanchez’s plan mirrors that of Food Network personality Kristin Sollenne, wife of former Il Bastardo owner Robert Malta, who attempted in July 2017 to split the space into two eateries (one Mexican, the other Italian) with a capacity of 316 people. Although Sollenne insisted that her husband had ‘no involvement’ with Il Bastardo, CB4’s Business Licenses & Permits (BLP) committee quickly rejected her proposal out of hand, with some voicing the sentiment that the location was just too big to feasibly make it as a restaurant.

Since that time, Sollenne has set up operations with herself listed as the sole operator at 544 W. 27th St. (btw. 10th & 11th Aves.), in the space previously occupied by Cuban eatery Son Cubano. The 270-seat restaurant is operating as Il Bastardo — causing CB4 and some community members to wonder if that name will be a harbinger of old familiar problems at this new venue.

The restaurant’s website for its new location touts the prix fixe Weekend Brunch that was once the bane of Chelsea. For $75, patrons get their “choice of one entree and one personal bottle… includes Champagne, Rose, Mimosa or Bellini.” Multiple online Google reviews saying the new spot is “just like a club except it is during the day” suggest that the drunken brunches are as raucous as ever. And one comment even mentioned “the general manager Shareef,” likely the same Sherif Ibrahim who served as general manager at the old location.

Chelsea Now reached out to the 10th Precinct Community Affairs office and was told that, thus far, they’ve heard no quality of life complaints stemming from Il Bastardo’s W. 27th St. location, either by phone or at their monthly Community Council meetings. Il Bastardo is not in an area of residential density comparable to its former Seventh Ave. digs — but because this new location is near nightlife attractions such as the McKittrick Hotel, CB4’s BLP Co-Chair Frank Holozubiec told DNAinfo.com in Aug. 2017 that perhaps Sollenne “heard loud and clear… that what she was trying to do was the wrong place. So rather than push forward with that, they’ve gone to a more suitable neighborhood.” (At the time, Sollenne was planning a “Mediterranean-inspired” restaurant for the space that ultimately became Il Bastardo.)

In a July 5, 2017 Chelsea Now article, CB4 District Manager Jesse Bodine expressed the simple desire that a suitable tenant apply for the old Il Bastardo space, learning from the mistakes of the previous owners.

“We hope whoever takes over that space and eventually applies for a liquor license recognizes the best route to go forward,” Bodine said at that time. “The size is a significant issue, but it’s a perfect chance to design a plan that’s going to be beneficial in the long term.”

By September 2017, celebrity chef Todd English had put his name in the running for the spot, considering its location between Chelsea Market and the Penn Station corridor ideal for a neighborhood food hall. But when they discovered that Sollenne would continue to be involved, they backed out, with Chef English’s Director of Restaurant Development Flip Arbelaez confiding that they “decided that to go forward would only end up disappointing folks.”

“It was an integrity move,” said Arbelaez in a Nov. 21, 2017 Chelsea Now article. “We did not want any association with these same owners. The worst thing we could do is put our investor’s money into play and lose it.”

After that, there was a proposal submitted for a Memphis-style Southern Hospitality restaurant, co-owned by Eytan Sugarman, Trace Ayala, and Justin Timberlake. That entity soon withdrew their application under advice from CB4’s BLP Co-Chair Frank Holozubiec, after Sugarman had toyed with the idea of leasing only half the space, to operate a smaller restaurant.

Now, the neighbors hope that Sanchez’s attempt to split the restaurant into two distinct eateries will pan out and finally provide the area with a drama-free destination where they can sit down and grab a nice dinner, without being surrounded by drunk and disorderly patrons.

“We still need time to polish up the menu, but we can’t wait to finally open our doors to the community members in our area,” Sanchez said. “The food is great, the location is excellent with no empty spaces around it, so we hope that we are going to blow this area away!”