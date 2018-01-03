Police Blotter: From the Pages of Our Jan. 4, 2018 Print Issue

PETIT LARCENY: Wreath reckoning rectifies wrath | Not everyone likes Christmas cheer and holiday decorations. A 45-year-old woman had her wreath stolen from her door on Fri., Dec. 29 at 1:50 a.m. The incident happened on W. 17th St. Police say the suspect walked up to the door, took off the wreath, and left it in the elevator. The total value of the wreath is $50. But it seems the Grinch had a change of heart (or at least it grew by a few sizes), because the wreath was eventually returned to the woman.

LOST PROPERTY: Kind cabbie punished for good deed | Imagine giving someone your wallet and not realizing the mistake until it’s too late. This happened to a taxi driver on Thurs., Dec. 28 at around 10:30 p.m. The 27-year-old driver dropped off his customer at the corner of W. 29th St. and Seventh Ave. He noticed a wallet on the passenger seat side and before the customer walked away, the considerate cabbie handed it to him. Long after the passenger walked off, the driver realized that it was his own wallet. The black wallet contained his license and credit cards.

PETIT LARCENY: Stone cold thievery | I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream — but some people protest too much when manhandling the tasty treat. A 32-year-old male stole some Häagen-Dazs from a Rite Aid (195 Eighth Ave., at W. 20th St.) at 10:30 p.m. on Fri., Dec. 29. He put the ice cream in his backpack and walked out. When he was caught, he said, “I didn’t do nothing.” The righteously recovered frozen stuff is valued at $9.

THEFT OF SERVICES: ‘Ale’ be going to the tape on this one | A man walked into Chelsea’s beloved Triple Crown Ale House (337 Seventh Ave., btw. W. 28th & 29th Sts.), ordered food and drinks, and left without paying. The incident happened on Fri., Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. The suspect left an ID, along with a credit card that does not work. The total value of the tab: $129. Workers at the venue told police that video of the incident is available.

IDENTITY THEFT Wawa charge not enough to make her cry | A 72-year-old woman received an email and phone call about an attempted charge on her account. The woman, who lives on W. 16th St., says she received a call on Fri., Dec. 29 at 9:30 a.m., informing her of an attempted charge to her credit card: $100, at a Wawa convenience store in Elizabeth, NJ. The woman says she never lost possession of her card, and has since cancelled it to prevent further theft.

—Tabia C. Robinson

