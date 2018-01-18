On MLK Day, Rally Against Racism Embraces Pride and Rejects Prejudice

BY REBECCA FIORE | Nearly a half-century after the assassination of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., on his namesake holiday, hundreds gathered together in the freezing cold of Times Square for a Rally Against Racism, held in response to President Donald Trump’s most recent inflammatory and racist comments on Haiti and African nations.

Communications Director Cara Noel, of 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East (which organized the Jan. 15 rally), said in a statement provided to Chelsea Now that the “coalition came together to show the world that working people are taking a stand for our sisters and brothers from Haiti, throughout Africa, El Salvador, and other nations that have been targets of the hatred and bigotry of the Trump Administration.”

She said the coalition made a conscious decision of holding the rally on MLK Day to honor King and show “the world the progress we are making towards helping to achieve Dr. King’s dream.”

It was one of five rallies that day against the current administration, according to Take Action NYC (takeactionnyc.com), which spanned from Washington Square Park to Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

Numerous elected public officials as well as members of the public and event organizers spoke out against Trump’s claims, supporting the city’s immense immigration population. Some of the officials included Councilmember Mathieu Eugene, the first Haitian-born person elected to the New York City Council, and Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte, the first Haitian-American woman elected into office in New York City.

“Today as we celebrate the legacy, a champion for justice, Dr. Martin Luther King, it is important we come together to condemn the word of the president and offer respect for Haitians, Africans, and immigrants,” Eugene said. “Haiti is the model of liberty. Haiti is the model of human dignity.”

Many members in the crowd, draped in the Haitian flag, shouted “1804!” — the year of Haiti’s independence from French colonizers. Haiti is the only nation established as a result of a slave revolt and is considered the first Black Republic.

Bichotte, representing the 42nd district in Brooklyn, which has the largest number of Haitian immigrants in the city, explained that not only did the President’s comments come just days before MLK Day, but also just a day before the eight-year anniversary of the earthquake that devastated the small Caribbean nation, killing over 300,000 people.

“We are still mourning,” Bichotte said. “How insensitive can you be Mr. Donald Trump? But then again, you go around and make money off our backs, off the backs of the countries you call shitholes.”

Daphne St. Valliere, born and raised in Brooklyn, came to the rally with her brother, her husband and their two children, ages 4 and 6. She is the daughter of immigrants, making her a first generation Haitian immigrant.

“It is deplorable how our president is speaking about black and brown people,” she said. “I’m here in solidarity with my Haitian people.”

St. Valliere was one of many who brought their children, the next generation along with them. Erika Drezner, an American studies teacher living in Brooklyn, brought her son with her. She held up a sign with part of Langston Hughes’s famous poem, “Let America Be America Again.”

“I’m patriotic, but I’m patriotic in the context of knowing this country was built on white supremacy. That’s a tension I struggle with as white teacher every day,” Drezner said. She said she goes to about one protest a week, “We need to put our bodies in the way of this administration, it’s so disastrous and scary on so many levels.”

NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson repeated the phrase, “Can you hear us Mr. Trump?” to the enthusiastic crowd and Rah Rah band.

“The silver lining is that [Trump] has awoken a sleeping giant, immigrants, women, undocumented, LGBT people, people of color, poor people, and union members. We are in the struggle together,” he said. “Every time he says this he wants us to feel beaten down, divided. But on a cold Martin Luther King Day, in his name, we are out here at the crossroads of the world, Times Square, standing united, all communities against the maniac in the White House.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio took to the podium to remind the audience to not get discouraged by the racist accusations coming from Washington, DC and to remember that we are a “society that welcomes and respects all.”

“I say to anyone in this city who hears something they find appealing in the voice of the president, that if these same standards were applied to your ancestors, you wouldn’t be here in this country,” he said. “Treat the new generation of immigrants just as we wish our fathers, grandfathers, and great-grandfathers were treated, that this is meant to be a place for all.”

Protestors held up signs including, “Stop the Billionaire Bigot,” “America is an Ideal not a Race,” and an American flag with the words “Resistance is Patriotic.”

Ulysses Contreras said he attended the rally because he felt it was crucial to keep Dr. King’s legacy and dream alive.

“With everything going on in the country, it’s important for us to carry [King’s mission] on and to understand that his death was not in vain,” he said. “We need to do better as a people, be more inclusive, be more respectful. It’s important to be out here demonstrating letting the government and Trump administration know that he can’t divide us, we are still here.”