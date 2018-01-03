Community Activities: The ‘Treecycle’ and Gather Edition

TREE AND WREATH RECYCLING IN CHELSEA | Clement Clarke Moore, a founding father of Chelsea, famously wrote “A Visit from St. Nicholas.” That’s enough to cement his place in history — but the serene patch of neighborhood green that carries his name into the present day has a holiday tradition of its own that’s become written in stone. Through Sat., Jan.13, Clement Clarke Moore Park (W. 22nd St. & 10th Ave.) hosts its annual “Treecycle” program. Bring your trees and wreaths to the park’s pool (where find those iconic seal fountains), and that festive decoration will begin life anew by becoming mulch for our community green spaces. What’s more, by not leaving such things out for the sanitation trucks, you’ll be keeping our streets clean and less congested. Just please remove all of the lights and ornaments — those belong with you, to be recycled year after year.

SWAP MEET AND WINTER GATHERING | The friendly folks in Hell’s Kitchen have two events that will keep the cold at bay by warming your soul. On Mon., Jan. 8, the West 45th Block Association/Hell’s Kitchen Commons invite you to their second (yes, now it’s officially “annual”) “Swap, Share and Schmooze” event. Held from 7-9 p.m. at Crossroads Community Church (410 W. 45th St., btw. Ninth & 10th Aves.), it’s a free event that’s open to all. Cash won’t do you any good here. Just bring things and take things (think clothing, kitchen stuff, art, plants, games, and books). Whatever remains at the end of the night will be donated to those in need. Then, share your tale about the treasure you scored at Mon., Jan. 29’s 11th Annual Winter Gathering. From 7-9 p.m. at Landmark Tavern (626 11th Ave., at W. 46th St.), enjoy drinks and complimentary appetizers while discussing local issues and brainstorming about new ways to bring the community together in 2018. For more info, send an email to hellskitchencommons@gmail.com.

—BY SCOTT STIFFLER