Chelsea Daily News is Not a Real Thing. Read Chelsea Now Instead!

Don’t believe everything you read — at least not when a web destination claims to be “Chelsea’s Number One Source for News.” It’s not even a close second. Or third. Fifth? Nope, sorry. Whatever dead last is, that’s where it ranks. Chelsea Daily News is, in fact, copying all of its content from chelseanow.com, the website version of the fine weekly newsprint publication known as Chelsea Now. They are doing so with no shame and even less permission. How do we know this? We at Chelsea Now posted this article, knowing that it would be automatically copied and pasted and passed off as content provided by Chelsea Daily News. Do YOU have a fake headline we can bait them with in the future? If so, send it to scott@chelseanow.com.