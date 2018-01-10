10th Precinct Police Blotter

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Blows top, breaks door | Sometimes the convenience store doesn’t have everything we need, but that doesn’t give us the right to cause a scene. A 26-year-old man became irate at 7-Eleven (195 Seventh Ave., btw. W. 21st & 22nd Sts.) on Mon., Jan. 1 at 6:35 p.m., and when he was asked to leave he became violent. The man hit the front door and broke the glass. Repairs for the door will cost $250.

PETIT LARCENY: Thief for the memories | A woman told police she was out of town and when she returned home on Sat., Dec. 23 at 3 p.m., a package left in the lobby had been tampered with. The incident happened on the 200 block of W. 21st St. The box, which contained a CD with family photos, was ripped opened and the contents were missing. The woman told police that UPS left the package inside the vestibule of the building.

PROPERTY DAMAGE: Meals don’t mix with wheels | Imagine having a late night meal in your car and getting jolted by another car. This happened to a 40-year-old man on Fri., Jan. 12 at 10:30 p.m. He was in his car on the southeast corner of 11th Ave. and W. 28th St. scarfing up his grub, when a vehicle struck him from behind. Damage was caused to the 2015 black Toyota’s right rear bumper.

LOST PROPERTY: Wallet is an out of pocket expense | It is the season for us to walk with our hands in our pocket. Sometimes we take our hands out too fast and end up losing things. A man was walking down Ninth Ave. on Sat., Jan. 13 at 3:30 p.m. Upon arriving at the corner of W. 20th St., he noticed his wallet was missing. He believes the wallet fell out of his pocket — but he knows for sure that he is now missing his license, TD Bank card, and passport.

PETIT LARCENY: The iPhone you took | Don’t give your phone to strangers and expect to get it back. An all-too-trusting 24-year-old woman gave her iPhone 7 Plus to another woman at the Highline Ballroom (431 W. 16th St., btw. Ninth & 10th Aves.) on Sat., Jan. 13 at 3:30 a.m. When she asked for it back soon after, the woman refused to return the property.

—Tabia C. Robinson

THE 10th PRECINCT: Located at 230 W. 20th St. (btw. Seventh & Eighth Aves.). Commander: Capt. Paul Lanot. Main number: 212-741-8211. Community Affairs: 212-741-8226. Crime Prevention: 212-741-8226. Domestic Violence: 212-741-8216. Youth Officer: 212-741-8211. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-924-3377. Detective Squad: 212-741-8245. The Community Council meets on the last Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., at the 10th Precinct or other locations to be announced.

MIDTOWN SOUTH PRECINCT: Located at 357 W. 35th St. (btw. Eighth & Ninth Aves.). Inspector Russel J. Green, Commanding Officer. Call 212-239-9811. Community Affairs: 212-239-9846. Crime Prevention: 212-239-9846. Domestic Violence: 212-239-9863. Youth Officer: 212-239-9817. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-239-9836. Detective Squad: 212-239-9856. The Community Council meets on the third Thurs. of the month, 7 p.m., at the New Yorker Hotel (481 Eighth Ave., btw. W. 34th & 35th Sts.). Visit midtownsouthcc.org.

THE 13th PRECINCT: Located at 230 E. 21st St. (btw. Second & Third Aves.). Deputy Inspector: Brendan Timoney. Call 212-477-7411. Community Affairs: 212-477-7427. Crime Prevention: 212-477-7427. Domestic Violence: 212-477-3863. Youth Officer: 212-477-7411. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-477-4380. Detective Squad: 212-477-7444. The Community Council meets on the third Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., at the 13th Precinct.

CASH FOR GUNS | $100 cash will be given (no questions asked) for each handgun, assault weapon or sawed-off shotgun, up to a maximum payment of $300. Guns are accepted at any Police Precinct, PSA or Transit District.