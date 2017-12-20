Set Your Sights on Skye’s ‘A Sequined Variety’

BY SCOTT STIFFLER | Short of the real McCoy, the best way to see the mighty Minnelli on stage is to spell “Liza” with an “S” — as in Rick Skye. In a world of drag show lip-synch acts, YouTube parodies and petty impressionists, no version of Liza Minnelli hits the heights and sticks the landing quite like the one Skye has spent years sharpening and polishing (in shows such as “A Slice of Minnelli” and “Judy and Liza Together Again”).

As fascinatingly idiosyncratic and hell-bent on entertaining you as Minnelli herself, Skye’s take on The Great One cleverly melds what we know and love (and are loathe to admit) about Liza May with timeless zingers and contemporary observations that have little or no relation to the source material — making for a reliably unpredictable evening.

Now, monthly at the iconic Midtown Manhattan cabaret space Don’t Tell Mama, “Bazazz! A Sequined Variety” finds our man Skye joined by the top-shelf eye candy unit known as the Kit Kat Boyz, along with special guests and, of course, Skye in Liza mode (singing in his own voice and presenting personally penned parody lyrics to beloved Minnelli standards). In this month’s waning days, “Bazazz!” does double duty — first, on Dec. 29, with songwriter/Broadway performer Rick Crom and pop songstress Karen Wyman; then, on Dec. 31, with alt-cabaret artist Lykken and three-time MAC Award-winning comedian Nancy Witter, in a special New Year’s Eve show. See the “Bazazz!” now, before they ban glitter and turn their gaze to our precious sequins!

At Don’t Tell Mama (343 W. 46th St., btw. Eighth & Ninth Aves.). For the Fri., Dec. 29, 7pm performance, $20.00 cover/two-drink minimum (cash only; visit donttellmama.com for reservations). For the Sun., Dec. 31, 9:30pm performance, $160 tickets include a 3-course prix-fix dinner and champagne flute toast. To make reservations for this special New Year’s Eve performance guests must email Manuel@donttellmamanyc.com.