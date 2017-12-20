Police Blotter: From the Pages of our Dec. 21, 2017 Print Issue

LOST PROPERTY: Somebody ran off with jogger’s stuff | Never leave your belongings unattended, unless you don’t particularly care for them. On Tues., Dec. 12 at 3 p.m., a 39-year-old man left his bag on a jogging path at the corner of 12th Ave. and W. 26th St. When he returned, the bag was not where he left it. It was a black JanSport bag with a shaving kit, slacks, and pills inside. The total value of the property is $280.

PETIT LARCENY: ‘Sneaky’ shoe thief | A 31-year-old man placed his sneakers outside of his apartment door on the floor in his hallway — and when he returned, they were gone. The incident happened on the 200 block of W. 19th St. on Tues., Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m. The victim valued his green Allbirds sneakers at $95.

PETIT LARCENY: Sticky fingers go for gum | At 2:40 p.m. on Fri., Dec. 15, a 32-year-old man walked into CVS (272 Eighth Ave., btw. W. 23rd & 24th Sts.), took several items, and walked out without paying. The ill-gotten gains on this shoplifter’s list included several packs of gum, some Hanes white shirts, power charging cords, and a 24oz bottle of Heineken. The total value of the items is $150.

IDENTITY THEFT: Big bill for bad calls | ’Tis the season for identity theft. A man received a collections letter in the mail from North Shore Agency on Thurs., Dec. 7 at 12 p.m. The letter indicated he had a bill of $3,115.73 owed to Verizon Wireless. The victim, 41, who lives on the 400 block of W. 24th St., realized that an unknown person opened a Verizon account in his name in Los Angeles, CA. He is not at any financial loss at the time.

LOST PROPERTY: Shutterbug’s sorrow | A man left his belongings on the corner of Eighth Ave. and W. 20th St. on Sat., Dec. 16 at 1:30 p.m. When he realized he left his items on the sidewalk and went back to look for them, he could not find them. The items include a $7,000 Nikon camera, a 70mm Nikon lens valued at $2,900, and a SONY memory card valued at $525. The total value of missing items is $10,425. The 48-year-old victim does not feel that he is the victim of a crime.

—Tabia C. Robinson

THE 10th PRECINCT: Located at 230 W. 20th St. (btw. Seventh & Eighth Aves.). Commander: Capt. Paul Lanot. Main number: 212-741-8211. Community Affairs: 212-741-8226. Crime Prevention: 212-741-8226. Domestic Violence: 212-741-8216. Youth Officer: 212-741-8211. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-924-3377. Detective Squad: 212-741-8245. The Community Council meets on the last Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., at the 10th Precinct or other locations to be announced.

MIDTOWN SOUTH PRECINCT: Located at 357 W. 35th St. (btw. Eighth & Ninth Aves.). Inspector Russel J. Green, Commanding Officer. Call 212-239-9811. Community Affairs: 212-239-9846. Crime Prevention: 212-239-9846. Domestic Violence: 212-239-9863. Youth Officer: 212-239-9817. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-239-9836. Detective Squad: 212-239-9856. The Community Council meets on the third Thurs. of the month, 7 p.m., at the New Yorker Hotel (481 Eighth Ave., btw. W. 34th & 35th Sts.). Visit midtownsouthcc.org.

THE 13th PRECINCT: Located at 230 E. 21st St. (btw. Second & Third Aves.). Deputy Inspector: Brendan Timoney. Call 212-477-7411. Community Affairs: 212-477-7427. Crime Prevention: 212-477-7427. Domestic Violence: 212-477-3863. Youth Officer: 212-477-7411. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-477-4380. Detective Squad: 212-477-7444. The Community Council meets on the third Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., at the 13th Precinct.

CASH FOR GUNS | $100 cash will be given (no questions asked) for each handgun, assault weapon or sawed-off shotgun, up to a maximum payment of $300. Guns are accepted at any Police Precinct, PSA or Transit District.