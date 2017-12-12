Holiday Caroling in West Chelsea

Will there be a nip in the air and snow on the ground, or will the atmosphere outside be as warm as the good vibes generated from those who stroll the sidewalks on the early evening of December 19? There was no way to tell for sure, as we went to press with this listing. Best to focus, then, on the fact that this all-ages annual event comes with one guarantee, whether the weather outside ends up being frightful or delightful — hot chocolate and cookies await at the tail end of the trip, for those who join the 300 West 23rd, 22nd, 21st Block Association (and musicians from The Chelsea Symphony) on their annual caroling stroll through the neighborhood.

Meet at 6 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 19, meet at St. Paul’s Church (315 W. 22nd St., btw. Eighth & Ninth Aves.). For more info, email 300wba@gmail.com.