Police Blotter: From the Pages of Our Nov. 23, 2017 Print Edition

LOST PROPERTY: Parted with her purse | Sometimes we have too much fun and end up leaving our belongings behind. This old story with a less-than-fairytale-ending happened to a 25-year-old woman on Sun., Nov. 19 just after 4 a.m. The woman was in an Uber and was dropped off on the 300 block of W. 16th St. She says she left her Yves Saint Laurent purse in the car. When she called Uber to recover her bag, they said they would contact her in 24 hours. The bag is worth $1,500 and she had $200 in cash in the bag.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Window into trouble | At around midnight on Fri., Nov. 17, a traffic enforcement agent was leaving work when she noticed one of the traffic cars had a shattered rear window. The car was in front of 437 W. 36th St. (btw. Ninth & 10th Aves.). A supervisor was notified and there are cameras available on the scene. The car, a white Toyota Prius, received damage (but not in excess of $250).

PETIT LARCENY: Mourning my jacket | Walking around a restaurant and being social is great, but not if someone is going to take your jacket. This happened to a 31-year-old man on Fri., Nov. 17 at around 6 p.m. The man was enjoying a great time at Mexicue (160 Eighth Ave., at W. 18th St.) and he walked away, leaving his jacket unattended. When he returned to his seat, his jacket was gone. The jacket, a spiffy L.L. Bean down number, is valued at $300.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: I’m bat man | A man was involved in a road rage incident on the North East corner of 10th Ave. & W. 29th St. The 40-year-old man said he was driving on Thurs., Nov. 16 at around 10:25 p.m. when the driver of a green Toyota Camry became irate. The driver took a bat to the front hood of the man’s car, got back in his own car, and left the scene. There is no word on how much the damage costs.

HARASSMENT: Just tell it, don’t yell it | A man and a woman both filed complaints again each other for harassment. The incident occurred on Fri., Nov. 17 at 8 a.m. at the northeast corner of Eighth Ave. & W. 23rd St. A 44-year-old woman asked her 48-year-old driver if the seatbelt was working, and he became irate and abrasive and started to close the door on her hand. To protect her hand, she used a bottle to stop the door from slamming on her fingers. She also stated that the driver cursed at her several times. The 48-year-old driver told police that the woman threw the water bottle at him and punched him in the face. There were no reported injuries to his face and, while police were questioning him about what happened, he was very abrasive and yelling.

—Tabia C. Robinson

