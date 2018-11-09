Hudson Yards DOA

Police are reportedly investigating the ex-boyfriend of a woman who was found dead in her Hudson Yards apartment building on Thurs., Nov. 1

According to police, officers responded to a call for a “wellness check” at The Eugene, at 435 W. 31st St., at 2:26 p.m. that day. They gained entry to Apartment 54A, where they discovered an unconscious and unresponsive female in the bathroom.

EMS also responded to the location and pronounced the woman dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner will determine the manner and cause of death. The investigation remains ongoing.

The New York Post identified the woman as Ying Huang, 22, and described her as a recent college graduate from China.

According to the Post, she and her former boyfriend had been partying the night before, then went back to her place — and she may have died while having sex, the ex reportedly told a friend.

Sudsy shoplifter

There was a shoplifting incident at the Rite Aid at 501 Sixth Ave., on Tues., Oct. 16, at 5 p.m., according to police. A man entered the store and began putting items in his own plastic bag, including 13 containers of Dove shower foam, four Dove body washes and six Olay face creams, totaling $165.

When he tried to leave, a female employee confronted him, demanding he return the items, and informed him the police had been called. The man then pulled out a needle and threatened the employee, after which he left and fled west along W. 13 St.

There were no injuries, and camera and video surveillance were provided to police. Alan Betances, 41, was arrested on Oct. 29 for felony robbery. None of the items were recovered.

Slash attack

A 25-year-old man was slashed on the back of his head “with a bladed instrument” in front of 51 First Ave. on Sun., Nov. 4, at 3:30 a.m., police said.

The victim sustained cuts to his head and was removed by EMS to Lenox Hill Hospital, where he received stitches.

The suspect is described as a male black, wearing a black jacket and backwards baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter at @NYPDTips or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

Food felony

At the D’Agostino supermarket at 790 Greenwich St., a man and a woman tried to steal two food items on Mon., Oct. 29, around 9:30 p.m., police said.

The two perps took a Smart Ones frozen dinner and a Hormet snack tray. When a male employee confronted them, the woman hit him in the jaw and the robbers left.

Police conducted a canvass with positive results, and Shiniqua Pearson, 29, and Moussa Camara, 26, were arrested for felony robbery.

In a mess at CVS

A dishonest CVS employee at 158 Bleecker St. put $1,500 on a RushCard Visa debit card without paying for it on Thurs., Oct. 25, at 3:50 p.m., according to a police report. The female employee, 24, did this while on the job.

Video was recovered, and the employee made a statement that she did take the money. Oneisha Thomas was arrested Oct. 30 for felony grand larceny.

On edge

Inside Wogie’s restaurant at 39 Greenwich Ave. on Sat., Nov. 3, at 10:20 a.m., a man was delivering beer when he got into an argument with another man. The stranger brandished a knife in an aggressive manner toward the deliveryman, according to police. Video footage was retrieved, and the same day, Lionel Baten, 23, was arrested for misdemeanor menacing.

— Gabe Herman

and Lincoln Anderson