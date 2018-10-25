Police Blotter: The Sgt. Thomas McManus Tribute Edition

BY SCOTT STIFFLER

ASSAULT: Don’t Cross These Hotheads | A cabbie is recovering from an assault after a dipsy (possibly tipsy?) duo with boundary issues gave him what-for. The male victim told police that around 2:05 a.m. on Fri., Oct. 19 he was driving his taxi, and honked his horn at two men who were crossing against the signal, at the northwest corner of 10th Ave. and W. 42nd St. One of the men stood in front of the cab, while the other forcibly removed the victim from his vehicle. Both perps punched the poor cabbie, then threw him to the ground — causing swelling to the left side of his head, and abrasions to his right knuckle, as well as both knees. The perps fled westbound on 10th Ave.

SUSPICIOUS FIRE: Where there’s smoke, there’s ‘Beef’ | It was all but quiet on this western front. At around 5p.m. on Fri., Oct. 19, an employee of the Western Beef supermarket (431 W. 16 St., btw. Ninth & 10th Aves.) smelled something fishy in an area far removed from that particular product. It was the paper goods aisle — and somebody had set fire to the toilet paper. He did not see who set what was ultimately classified as a one-alarm fire. Video is available — but at the time of the report, police could not access the tell-tale tape.

PETIT LARCENY: Drugstore Dramas | Crime is a dirty buisness, and the thieves invovled in these two incidents have yet to come clean and own up to their dastardly deeds. First, on Fri., Oct. 19 at around 3 p.m., the manager of a CVS at 81 Eighth Ave. (btw. W. 14th & 15th Sts.) observed a perp enter the store, place some items in a bag, and exit without paying — finding time somewhere along the line, according to police, to utter the threat, “I have a needle with AIDS on it.” The items stolen, totalling $137.27, were 6 packs of Huggies Diapers, 5 boxes of Tide, and 2 boxes of Gain (perhaps the thief did not know Huggies were disposable). In the second incident, at the Rite Aid on 282 Eighth Ave. (corner of W. 24th St.), employees reported that at around 7pm on Wed., Oct. 17, a perp placed $244.93 worth of items in a shopping bag and left the store — likley to prepare for an ill-gotten beauty treatment. The items in question were four jars of Olay Regenerist Micro-Scultping Cream Face Moisturizer, at $35 each, and three jars of Olay Cream, also at $35 each. Here’s hoping guilt gives the thief wrinkles.

THE 10th PRECINCT: Located at 230 W. 20th St. (btw. Seventh & Eighth Aves.). Commanding Officer: Capt. Kevin Coleman. Main number: 212-741-8211. Community Affairs: 212-741-8226. Crime Prevention: 212-741-8226. Domestic Violence: 212-741-8216. Youth Officer: 212-741-8211. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-924-3377. Detective Squad: 212-741-8245. The Community Council normally meets on the last Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., at the 10th Precinct. Their Sept. and Oct. installments have been consolidated into an Oct. 10 meeting.

MIDTOWN SOUTH PRECINCT: Located at 357 W. 35th St. (btw. Eighth & Ninth Aves.). Commanding Officer: Deputy Inspector Brendan Timoney. Call 212-239-9811. Community Affairs: 212-239-9846. Crime Prevention: 212-239-9846. Domestic Violence: 212-239-9863. Youth Officer: 212-239-9817. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-239-9836. Detective Squad: 212-239-9856. The Community Council meets on the third Thurs. of the month, 7 p.m., at the New Yorker Hotel (481 Eighth Ave., btw. W. 34th & 35th Sts.). For more info, visit midtownsouthcc.org.

THE 13th PRECINCT: Located at 230 E. 21st St. (btw. Second & Third Aves.). Commanding Officer: Deputy Inspector Steven M. Hellman. Call 212-477-7411. Community Affairs: 212-477-7427. Crime Prevention: 212-477-7427. Domestic Violence: 212-477-3863. Youth Officer: 212-477-7411. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-477-4380. Detective Squad: 212-477-7444. The Community Council meets on the third Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., at the 13th Precinct.

CASH FOR GUNS | $100 cash will be given (no questions asked) for each handgun, assault weapon or sawed-off shotgun, up to a maximum payment of $300. Guns are accepted at any Police Precinct, PSA or Transit District.