Police Blotter: The Auxiliary Officer Editor

BY SCOTT STIFFLER

PETIT LARCENY: Dove thief gives drugstore no peace | Was he just in a mad rush to resupply and take his morning shower? Doubtful. At 8:04 a.m. on Fri., Oct. 5, an in-store Loss Prevention Officer at Rite Aid (282 Eighth Ave., corner of W. 24th St.) stopped a 36-year-old man who was concealing property in a bag and preparing to leave the premises. The dirty deed landed him in hot water: When the NYPD arrived, he was arrested for stealing a six-pack of Dove soap, valued at $10, and a 10-pack of the sudsy product worth $15. It’s a black mark that won’t be washed from his record.

LEAVING THE SCENE, PERSONAL INJURY: Access-A-Crime | Tardy. Surly. No, these aren’t the names of Snow White’s second-tier diamond mine crew. They’re less-than-flattering ways people have described Access-A-Ride drivers. Now, add “Dangerous” to the list. On Fri., Oct. 5 at around 11:59 a.m., a 27-year-old man was controlling vehicular traffic at a construction site (251 W. 14th St., btw. Seventh & Eighth Aves). The driver of an Access-A-Ride vehicle disobeyed the man’s stop signal, sideswiping him as the van passed him by and went on its way. The victim sustained injury to his back, but had his wits about him: The van’s New York plate number was noted, and reported.

PETIT LARCENY: Unisex John Unfortunate for Jane Doe | A 23-year-old woman won’t be using her $650 iPhone X to text her friends this tale of woe: At around 1:30 a.m. on Thurs., Oct. 4, the victim was using a progressive, unisex loo at the Yotel hotel (570 10th Ave., at W. 42nd St.). She proceeded out of the potty without her phone, and it was nowhere to be found when she went to retrieve it. Later, she called the phone and it was answered by a man who demanded $120 for the coveted item’s safe return. The victim, hardly acting like one, flat out refused — then used her Find My iPhone app to discover the phone’s last know position was at 28th St. and Broadway, a fact that was shared with the NYPD.

THE 10th PRECINCT: Located at 230 W. 20th St. (btw. Seventh & Eighth Aves.). Commanding Officer: Capt. Kevin Coleman. Main number: 212-741-8211. Community Affairs: 212-741-8226. Crime Prevention: 212-741-8226. Domestic Violence: 212-741-8216. Youth Officer: 212-741-8211. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-924-3377. Detective Squad: 212-741-8245. The Community Council normally meets on the last Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., at the 10th Precinct. Their Sept. and Oct. installments have been consolidated into an Oct. 10 meeting.

MIDTOWN SOUTH PRECINCT: Located at 357 W. 35th St. (btw. Eighth & Ninth Aves.). Commanding Officer: Deputy Inspector Brendan Timoney. Call 212-239-9811. Community Affairs: 212-239-9846. Crime Prevention: 212-239-9846. Domestic Violence: 212-239-9863. Youth Officer: 212-239-9817. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-239-9836. Detective Squad: 212-239-9856. The Community Council meets on the third Thurs. of the month, 7 p.m., at the New Yorker Hotel (481 Eighth Ave., btw. W. 34th & 35th Sts.). For more info, visit midtownsouthcc.org.

THE 13th PRECINCT: Located at 230 E. 21st St. (btw. Second & Third Aves.). Commanding Officer: Deputy Inspector Steven M. Hellman. Call 212-477-7411. Community Affairs: 212-477-7427. Crime Prevention: 212-477-7427. Domestic Violence: 212-477-3863. Youth Officer: 212-477-7411. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-477-4380. Detective Squad: 212-477-7444. The Community Council meets on the third Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., at the 13th Precinct.

CASH FOR GUNS | $100 cash will be given (no questions asked) for each handgun, assault weapon or sawed-off shotgun, up to a maximum payment of $300. Guns are accepted at any Police Precinct, PSA or Transit District.