Police Blotter: From Our Nov. 1, 2018 Print Edition

BY SCOTT STIFFLER | ROBBERY: Wanted wallet thief | On Friday Oct, 19, at approximately 11 a.m., inside of 215 W. 40th St. (btw. Seventh & Eighth Aves.), a 47-year-old male building maintenance employee entered the basement and was approached by an unidentified male, who pushed him to the ground and demanded his property. The victim’s wallet was removed — and with it, the perp fled westbound on W. 40th St. The victim sustained a fractured elbow. As for the perp, he is described as follows: Male, black, 20-30 years old; last seen wearing a red hat, red and blue jacket, blue jeans, and red shoes. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.

ASSAULT: Scary movie menace | A simpleton sporting slasher movie chic gave an innocent passerby a proper pummeling, and now police are on the lookout for a perp whose modus operandi makes reference to a 1996 Wes Craven classic. The plot began to thicken around 11:20 p.m. on Thurs., Oct. 25, when a 57-year-old man was walking in front of 573 Ninth Ave. (btw. W. 41st & 42nd Sts.). That’s when a man wearing a mask from the movie “Scream” jumped out at him from the entrance of a building. When the victim asked the perp why he did that, the masked man made a threatening gesture —at which point the victim turned the tables, and struck out as his anonymous tormentor. Then, the “Scream” king’s alter ego got the better of him, and he soon had the victim face down on the ground, hitting him multiple times on the back of the head, causing pain and bruising to the victim. Armed with as much of a physical description as the victim could provide (white guy, in a “Scream” mask, in a dark waist-length jacket and dark pants), police canvassed the nearby area, but were unable to find any sign of the vile villain.

AID RENDERED: When Narcan can | A 36-year-old woman was found unconscious in a public restroom, and the cause was determined to be a heroin overdose. She was discovered around 12:40 a.m. on Fri., Oct. 26, in a public restroom on W. 36 St. (btw. 10th & 11th Aves.). EMS workers administered two doses of Narcan, a powerful treatment for narcotics overdose. The Narcan proved effective — causing the victim to regain consciousness, at which point she was taken to the hospital. There were no drugs or paraphernalia found at the scene, and NYPD narcotics detectives were notified of the incident by a responding NYPD officer.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: This man wasn’t mousy | Perhaps he was just plain batty about mice. That might explain why a man thought he could allow himself exclusive admittance to an exhibit. The art-at-all-costs excursion happened just after 12:40 p.m. on Thurs., Oct. 25, inside of 461 W. 14th St. (btw. Ninth & 10th Aves.). That’s where Disney, current leaseholder at 60 10th Ave., is hosting their immersive Mickey Mouse exhibit, in honor of the ubiquitous rodent’s 90th birthday. The suspect, according to a gallery employee, entered the W. 14th St. entrance. When confronted, he and the employee engaged in a verbal dispute, with the suspect then leaving the premises. No property was taken, and there were no injuries sustained by the employee.

CASH FOR GUNS | $100 cash will be given (no questions asked) for each handgun, assault weapon or sawed-off shotgun, up to a maximum payment of $300. Guns are accepted at any Police Precinct, PSA or Transit District.