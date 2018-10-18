Police Blotter and Community Council Report

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT: Tao of Conflict Meets Blotter Style Guide | They’re no Golden Girls, and the tune they’re singing certainly isn’t “Thank You for Being a Friend.” Two females, both 23 years old, were deep into a night of fun by the time 1 a.m. rolled around on Wed., Oct. 10. Fate found them at nightlife destination Tao Downtown (92 Ninth Ave., btw. W. 16th & 17th Sts.), when, for reasons unknown (liquor?), a conflict arose between the two besties, in the form of a “verbal argument” (Police Blotter terminology for “Why are those two people yelling at each other?”). The woman listed as the C/V (Police Blotter terminology for “victim” or “complainant”) told police that the woman listed as the perp (Police Blotter terminology for “perpetrator”) escalated the verbal conflict by grabbing the C/V and shoving her off the couch, and onto a table in front of the couch, which had “numerous glasses, causing C/V to receive a cut to the left side of her lip and mouth,” according to police — who also noted that there was video footage of the incident available from the club. No word on whether or not these two (boozy?) brawlers achieved a state of peace, or at least détente, once the sun came up.

MENACING: The Axe Falls on Acceptable Behavior | Halloween hijinks started early this year — or maybe it’s just a slice of life from the 24/7/365 streets of New York City we’ve come to know and love (or at least expect). Either way, a 34-year-old man got a genuine scare around 1:45 a.m. on Fri., Oct. 12. The innocent Joe (not his real name) was walking down the street as peaceful as could be — until he hit the southwest corner of Eighth Ave. and W. 24th St. That’s when an unknown male in a mask approached him and screamed, “Get outta here, cock blocker!” It’s worth noting the masked man was also wielding an axe. Police noted that the victim feared for his safety — and who can blame him? As for the enigmatic nut job with the sharp object, there’s one thing we know about him: He has tattoos on both arms. You’d think somebody who’s met with the buiness end of a sharp object at least twice would demonstrate some empathy and exercise more restraint.

PETIT LARCENY: Physical Theft of his ‘Silouette’ Overshadows a Good Morning | Sometimes, taking proper precautions can’t prevent a crime from taking place. Case in point: A 31-year-old man told police that he locked his Fuji Silhouette bike in front of his apartment building (on the 300 block of W. 19th St.) at around 7 p.m. on Sun., Oct. 7. When he was leaving for work the next morning, he discovered the bike was missing — and the lock was nowhere in sight. The reluctant pedestrian noted the bike was 10 years old, and worth less than $1,000.

—By Scott Stiffler

With New Commanding Officer at the Helm, Regular Community Council Meetings Resume

BY MICHAEL ROCK | Over a dozen Chelsea residents visited the 10th Precinct for its monthly Community Council meeting on Wed., Oct. 10 — the first since June. Normally held on the last Wed. of the month, it was rescheduled due to the precinct’s need to provide security during last month’s United Nations General Assembly, and the upcoming Greenwich Village Halloween Parade.

Council President Larry O’Neill convened the meeting just after 7 p.m. by introducing the precinct’s new Commanding Officer since July: Captain Kevin Coleman, who presented the “Cop of the Month” Matthew Iodice, respectively.

Coleman proudly asserted that when he came to the precinct, crime was up by 12 percent. It has dropped to seven percent in just a few months. “Robberies, burglaries, felonies, aggravated assaults… are all down,” Coleman said, adding that grand larcenies are the primary drivers of crime in the neighborhood — the risk of which can be reduced by “being aware of where your property is.” Coleman also mentioned that phone scams were on the rise, and that there have been problems with bicycle thefts, including Citi Bikes (the precinct has leads into that particular matter, and they are trying to catch the perpetrator).

On the issue of more heinous crimes, Coleman informed the meeting attendees that the precinct’s officers had apprehended a suspect in a “horrible sex crime on Pier 63 around three to four weeks ago,” within three days, and that the suspect now awaits trial in jail. He also said that one of three suspects involved in pushing a woman down the stairs of a subway entrance at the C/E stop on W. 23rd St. was in custody.

One of the attendees was concerned about the presence of motorized skateboards, inquiring into their legal status. Lt. Joe Muir interjected, saying that the only illegal ones are those without a throttle, and that the precinct confiscates them and issues summonses for them. Coleman added on, saying that such illegal “e-bikes” are also often stolen, leading to both “a crime problem and a public safety issue.” The attendee also asked about a neighbor who was concerned by a man sitting in his car around midnight, over the course of several nights, which made him nervous. “I love to get a call of a suspicious person. It gives me a reason to check,” Muir responded. “If you’re truly suspicious, it deserves a 911 call.”

Another attendee, who works as a facilities manager for a fitness center in Chelsea, expressed concern about the presence of homeless people outside of her place of work late at night, when she and many of her colleagues are concluding their shifts. Coleman told her that recent court rulings have made it harder to move the homeless, but explained that police, borough-wide, collaborate with social workers in offering services to them weekly, and that concerned individuals can call 911 if they ever feel unsafe.

Another woman asked about the legality of “couchsurfing,” in which people temporarily swap homes for free. Coleman told her that it is a legal practice, but that landlords and co-op boards have the right to forbid it in their buildings.

THE 10th PRECINCT: Located at 230 W. 20th St. (btw. Seventh & Eighth Aves.). Commanding Officer: Capt. Kevin Coleman. Main number: 212-741-8211. Community Affairs: 212-741-8226. Crime Prevention: 212-741-8226. Domestic Violence: 212-741-8216. Youth Officer: 212-741-8211. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-924-3377. Detective Squad: 212-741-8245. The Community Council normally meets on the last Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., at the 10th Precinct. Their Sept. and Oct. installments have been consolidated into an Oct. 10 meeting.

MIDTOWN SOUTH PRECINCT: Located at 357 W. 35th St. (btw. Eighth & Ninth Aves.). Commanding Officer: Deputy Inspector Brendan Timoney. Call 212-239-9811. Community Affairs: 212-239-9846. Crime Prevention: 212-239-9846. Domestic Violence: 212-239-9863. Youth Officer: 212-239-9817. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-239-9836. Detective Squad: 212-239-9856. The Community Council meets on the third Thurs. of the month, 7 p.m., at the New Yorker Hotel (481 Eighth Ave., btw. W. 34th & 35th Sts.). For more info, visit midtownsouthcc.org.

THE 13th PRECINCT: Located at 230 E. 21st St. (btw. Second & Third Aves.). Commanding Officer: Deputy Inspector Steven M. Hellman. Call 212-477-7411. Community Affairs: 212-477-7427. Crime Prevention: 212-477-7427. Domestic Violence: 212-477-3863. Youth Officer: 212-477-7411. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-477-4380. Detective Squad: 212-477-7444. The Community Council meets on the third Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., at the 13th Precinct.

CASH FOR GUNS | $100 cash will be given (no questions asked) for each handgun, assault weapon or sawed-off shotgun, up to a maximum payment of $300. Guns are accepted at any Police Precinct, PSA or Transit District.