Old-School Organizer Helps Lead the Charge for New Blood in Politics

BY SAM BLEIBERG | The current political cycle in New York has seen well-funded incumbent campaigns crumble against progressive challengers who mobilize supporters online and in the field.

Few better represent this zeitgeist than Louis “Lou” Bertot — and he’s not new to the party. Bertot has worked as an organizer in official and volunteer roles for over 50 years. He’s now helping lead the charge for progressive candidates on the West Side and beyond, all while prioritizing the needs of Chelsea’s public housing residents.

“I want people out there to see that they’re not the only ones going through problems,” he says. “There are others living here, and we’re finding solutions.”

Known for delivering results for the community, Bertot holds significant sway with NYCHA residents in Chelsea. A prominent New York City politician has referred to him as “the mayor of Elliott-Chelsea Houses,” but he scoffs at the title. How did he get here? Decades of organizing for union and political campaigns have earned Bertot the reputation of a man who can turn out votes. What is he planning next? He believes transparency in political finance is the most important issue in politics today.

Bertot grew up in Harlem and attended George Washington High School. His father immigrated to the US from Cuba and relied on his handiness for work. “If you needed anything fixed, you needed Tony el Cubano,” Bertot said. His mother moved to New York City from Puerto Rico. Despite never having to worry about citizenship himself, Bertot feels tied to the current fight for immigration rights. “I could understand why people have apprehensions around being undocumented,” he said. “I always felt like I was set aside differently. It wasn’t hard for folks to tell you because they would speak to you differently in the streets.”

After failing the physical exam to enter military service (“Even though I could hit a ball 600 feet”), Bertot started work in the Garment District in 1963. He spent the next 16 years working in a shop receiving orders. He avoided run-ins with the mob by taking regimented notes on every shipment. During this era, he made the move to Chelsea.

“I’m looking out the window of a warehouse at Seventh Avenue, and I see this crowd. I didn’t even know there was a Ninth, 10th, 11th Avenue. That wasn’t even on my radar. I wanted to go see what was going on,” he recalled. “I come to 26th Street and Ninth Avenue. This is not just a little rally. This is a demonstration. I asked a local resident, and they tell me a kid got killed by a car. The community was up in arms. That strung up this community to the point where they were up in rebellion and were out in the streets. I heard later that they actually put a brick wall in the street to stop traffic. Out of that came to be what I understand to be, maybe I’m wrong, but the first school crossing guard in the neighborhood.”

That fighting spirit attracted Bertot to the area. Shortly after witnessing the scene, he filed a request with his union to transfer to public housing in Chelsea. “That’s what made me first want to live in this community. Because the people were standing up for their rights. Six months later I was here.”

During his time working in the shops, Bertot distinguished himself with his ability to rally groups. He twice turned down positions as an organizer because of the poor pay and long hours. “One of my vice presidents at the union was running for a delegate for the national convention. He wanted me to get signatures. I had never done it in my life. I must have got 250 signatures just like that. He was astounded.”

Eventually the prospect of better job security lured him to a full-time role as a union organizer. He was enthusiastic about the mission, despite the long hours and dangerous situations. Bertot believes that participation in the union not only fostered politically engaged citizens, but produced effective organizers and political candidates as well, pointing to Marisol Alcantara as an example.

Bertot anticipates that the breakdowns US organized labor will lead to political pushback in the coming years. “This is the second phase of America we’re getting into, where the liberals couldn’t push the liberal agenda any further. Because of all the losses labor has suffered and all the jobs that have been lost, now you have push back. I hope so. A lot of these young people have suffered greatly and seen their families suffer. I think the labor movement has a chance.”

After retiring from the union, Bertot began volunteering as an organizer for political campaigns. He was driven to use the collective voting power of NYCHA residents to secure facilities improvements from local politicians. He gained the attention of political organizer Kate Linker during his work on Jerry Nadler and Barak Obama’s campaigns in 2012. She connected Bertot with the president of Community Board 4 at the time, Corey Johnson, currently the City Council Speaker. Bertot subsequently gained an audience with several residents before the Community Board to make much-needed improvements to W. 27th St., across from the senior NYCHA building.

That initial encounter led Bertot to volunteer for Johnson’s successful campaign for City Council. He says Johnson’s hands-on approach with both dealing with local issues and campaigning impressed him. “I like the way he approached the situation. He and I went door to door. Not only with me, but with other individuals,” Bertot said. He also praised the role Johnson has played in uplifting the LGBTQ community.

Most recently, Bertot was active campaigning for Robert Jackson in his primary against incumbent Alcantara. While canvassing in the senior building of Elliott-Chelsea, Bertot lamented to residents that Alcantara’s staffers rarely appeared at the property.

These days, Bertot is focused on a political issue that he thinks may upset even star progressive politicians: finance transparency.

“I’ve put it out there in black and white what I think a viable candidate should be: You have to declare your taxes. I think that’s where we’re heading, and if we’re not, why?” he says. “I don’t know why any voter votes for a candidate without knowing more about them. Not just the highest office. The lowest, the one that affects me locally.”

Finally, Bertot has little patience for unengaged citizens who don’t take the initiative to vote. Asked what he would say to those who don’t pay attention to politics, his answer was short and clear.

“Look at your streets. Look at your sidewalks. I can’t think of anything else besides that to convince someone to vote.”