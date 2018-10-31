New Center Brings Thyroid Care to Union Square

BY SYDNEY PEREIRA | Mount Sinai has launched a new, comprehensive thyroid center in Union Square that gathers specialists in both diagnosing and treating thyroid disease and thyroid cancer all under the same roof.

This multidisciplinary facility at 10 Union Square East — which Mount Sinai says is the first in Manhattan and the Northeast — streamlines the process for patients when they are first diagnosed with thyroid disease or cancer. With endocrinologists, radiologists, surgeons, and pathologists all in the same center, patients can see every doctor they need to in one place. Biopsy results come back quicker as well, thanks to in-house testing.

“It basically eliminates ‘fragmented care,’ ” said Maria Brito, assistant professor of medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Fragmented care, she said, is a problem that arises when “you’re seeing doctors of different specialties for a condition in which perhaps they don’t communicate with each other, or there are delays in information between one to the other.”

In addition to hampering treatment, “that also creates a degree of uncertainty for the patient,” said Brito, who will co-direct the center with Terry Davies, professor of endocrinology, diabetes, and bone disease at the Icahn school.

But at Mount Sinai’s Union Square thyroid center, most of the doctors’ patients need to see all work together in one place.

“There are some patients who will never have to leave the building for their thyroid care,” Brito said.

In addition to providing better treatment, doctors at the center will also be able to focus on research of thyroid conditions in both clinical and lab settings.

The center aims to maintain a 72-hour new-patient appointment policy, where a patient will see a doctor no more than three days from when they first call. Because of the rise in diabetes nationwide, endocrinology appointments fill up quickly, said Brito, but so far, they’ve been able to meet that 72-hour policy goal.

Three surgeons from the Icahn medical school, Mark Urken, William Inabnet, and Eugene Friedman, will also be based at the center, but the doctors make a point to offer effective non-surgical alternatives as well.

A procedure known as “ethanol ablation,” for example, uses an injection of alcohol to destroy a tumor, rather than radiation or chemotherapy, or removing it surgically, and can also treat benign cysts without surgery.

It’s a treatment option that could have particular appeal to busy Manhattanites, according to Brito.

“You’re out the door, and you’re back to work,” she said.