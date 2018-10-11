‘Mile-Long Opera’ was Fascinating, Fleeting

PHOTOS AND TEXT BY BOB KRASNER | It is impossible to overstate the artistic success of “The Mile-Long Opera: a biography of 7 o’clock,”which was performed on six evenings last week to capacity crowds. The project, a free event that leaned more toward performance art than opera, managed to avoid the pitfalls of both genres. Utilizing the considerable talents of 1,000 singers (drawn from choirs in all five boroughs) and the entire length of the High Line, David Lang and Diller, Scofidio + Renfro created an experience that was much more than the sum of its parts. With so many individual elements worthy of praise, it is difficult to briefly sum up the effect of the piece, which viewers walked through, encountering carefully placed stationary performers who alternately sang and spoke their parts. The understated text somehow magnified the emotional response, which many felt. From conception to execution, the opera earns our highest praise: We want to see it again. For more info, visit milelongopera.com.