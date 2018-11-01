Letters to The Editor

Community Board Term Limits Proposal is an Accidental Gift to Developers

To The Editor:

I am not categorically opposed to term limits. Term limits have merit and can be beneficial. But when there is no process and no public discussion, we run the real risk of no benefit and negative effects with unintended (or perhaps intended?) consequences. There is a steep learning curve for new community board members yet the mayor’s Charter Revision Commission has proposed a seemingly arbitrary number of eight-year term limits for these community volunteers. In considering the best interest of New Yorkers and our hard-working Community Board members, perhaps a term limit of closer to sixteen years might be a worthwhile place to begin the discussion. Till we have that discussion, thank you MBP Brewer for raising the red flag. On November 6, I will vote no on proposals #2 and #3!

Sally Greenspan

FEEDBACK FROM FACEBOOK

Re “After Years of Blight, Affordable Housing on Horizon at Seventh Ave. Site (news, Oct. 25, 2018)

‪Thank you, Winnie McCroy, for such in-depth reporting… I have walked past these buildings for two decades, wondering all the while, “What is going on here?!” Amazing that the residents held on for so long, I would’ve given up ages ago. Here’s hoping this plan actually comes to pass.

Mark Melnick

Wonderful news! Now if they can do something with the building on the opposite corner as it is a hazard and blight in the neighborhood.

Joe Masters

After 40 years of looking at these buildings decay from my apartment across the street, it’s about time. If it really happens. Recent NYC government actions are a history of lofty ambitions that never happened.

‪No doubt our jerk of a mayor will hold a splashy press conference taking credit for another of his accomplishments in providing new affordable housing. After having held this existing housing off the market for decades due to government ineptitude, I suppose returning the units to occupancy can be considered as being new.

‪Nobody is saying how much this project will cost. No doubt it will be far more than the cost per unit that private industry can produce. It would be a far more effective use of public funds to rezone the vast areas within the city that are wastelands to residential use, and invest scarce city dollars on developing mass transit to serve those new residents.

‪Our NYC transit system was not designed to accommodate the two million new residents that have moved here since the population low of the 1970s, nor cannot it avoid collapse with another two million where growth is taking it.

‪Unless we want to relive the horror of 15 to 25 people occupying individual Lower East Side apartments like they did back in around the turn of the 20th century, NYC must dramatically increase its production of new housing. And that new housing must have increased mass transit to serve it.

‪Facing an exploding population in the early 20th century, city planners built a network of subway lines across what were then rural farmlands. They had a vision of what New York would become and built the infrastructure to foster it.

‪We have lost the vision of where we are going, and become mired in the trivia of what we are coming from.

Bourbon Beaucoup

E-mail letters to scott@chelseanow.com (not longer than 250 words in length) or fax to 212-229-2790 or mail to Chelsea Now, Letters to the Editor, SCNG/City Media, One MetroTech North, 10th Floor, Brooklyn, NY 11201. Please include phone number for confirmation purposes. Chelsea Now reserves the right to edit letters for space, grammar, clarity, and libel. Chelsea Now does not publish anonymous letters.