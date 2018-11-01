CDPAP: Keeping Home Care in the Family
Home care patients are often uncomfortable letting a stranger into their home to take care of their medical and personal needs. It’s can be an anxiety-inducing experience for patients.
Thankfully, there is an alternative: the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program (CDPAP), a statewide Medicaid program that has helped thousands of patients over the last decade. The program allows participants to choose a caregiver they know and trust — either a child, sibling or some other family member. All but a few family members are approved.
For clients contacting Edison Home Health Care, the process often works like this: a patient, not satisfied with their current home care situation, calls a CDPAP coordinator at Edison Home Health Care, a New York State-certified Fiscal Intermediary (FI) for CDPAP. Edison’s staff helps coordinate the necessary nurse assessments who make home visits to see if the patient qualifies for the program. Assessments are conducted by Maximus, a New York State-approved vendor, and the patient’s Medicaid plan of choice. For clients already enrolled in a Medicaid plan, a Maximus assessment is likely not necessary.
To qualify, patients are required to need assistance with activities of daily living or skilled care and be self-directing. The program is for long-term care for at least 120 days.
Next, the coordinator works on qualifying the caregiver the patient wishes to hire — no formal training or license is required, a feature unique to CDPAP. Rather, the patient trains their own caregiver.
Once the patient is qualified and enrolled, the patient then “hires” the caregiver.
For patients who need the home care but don’t want to let a stranger into their house, visit the CDPAP Department of Edison HHC dedicated CDPAP website at cdpapny.org.