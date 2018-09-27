Slam Dunk! Chelsea Park Basketball Court Restoration is Fully Funded

BY SAM BLEIBERG | The storied basketball court at Chelsea Park (W. 27th to 28th Sts., Ninth to 10th Aves.) has fallen into disrepair. Nets are missing, and cracks in the pavement are more visible than the painted lines. After failing to take one of the winning spots in the most recent round of District 3’s Participatory Budgeting process, the prospects for improvement seemed dim.

Now the court will benefit from a complete renovation, thanks to discretionary funding from City Council Speaker Corey Johnson’s district office, which confirmed that the Participatory Budgeting proposal will receive $375,000 in funding to move forward. Matt Green, Deputy Chief of Staff for Johnson, told Chelsea Now that the office had been following the status of the project closely after it narrowly missed the funding through Participatory Budgeting twice, in the program’s first year and 2017.

“We try to fund as many projects as possible,” Green said. “In order to have a cohesive, up-to-date park, it’s important for the basketball court to receive improvements.”

Yuwnus Hughes helped propose the project and leads a local nonprofit called Infirnity that provides basketball coaching, mentorship, and education services to local children. Infirnity currently hosts an annual basketball tournament and outdoor training at the court.

Hughes said the court’s declining condition has lessened the park’s appeal and believes fixing the court will help reestablish the park as a destination for players and spectators of all ages

Asked about the impact of improving the court, Hughes explained the benefit would be obvious: “Just look at it. If they fix up the court — oh, man! I think a new court will bring back some life.”

Longtime neighborhood residents like Hughes remember a time when Chelsea Park claimed a spot as a citywide destination for competitive basketball players.

“People would come out to play against basketball players from Chelsea. It would be packed,” he said. “If the neighborhood tournament team played, everyone from the neighborhood would be watching us. That’s how rich it was back then.”

Will Wilson also grew up in Elliott-Chelsea Houses, across the street from the court. He cited a high level of play that included reputed tournaments and former NBA players such as Smush Parker. Bleachers and a stoop for spectators surrounding the court heightened the competitive ambiance.

“You don’t understand; there was a stadium type of effect,” Wilson recalled. “It would be awesome to have what we came from. This would be amazing for this neighborhood.”

Improvements will include new backboards, rims, a refinished surface, re-painting, and new benches. In addition to discretionary funds, the project will receive $200,000 as the result of an open space mitigation from a development on W. 29th St. and 11th Ave. During the 2017 Participatory Budgeting fair, one attendee brought up that the condition of the court contrasted with the new development just across the street. Green gave this open space mitigation as an example of private funding for the renovation of a public facility. “That’s how we’re getting some of that private investment in these public amenities,” he said.

Phyllis Waisman, a member of the Parks and Environment Committee for District 3, noted that addressing the basketball court was a natural next step after previous projects for the handball court, playground, and soccer field. She visits the basketball court to play with her grandson.

“There aren’t a lot of parks in Chelsea. Parks are popular with people. A project with parks wins [Participatory Budgeting] every year,” she said.

For Hughes, a new basketball court is an opportunity to foster community for local youth. He cites the court as a stomping ground for neighborhood residents of all ages, but especially for young adults from Elliott-Chelsea. The Chelsea Recreation Center down the street does offer discounted memberships for youth, but only several hours per week are dedicated to basketball in the gym.

“Growing up, I just loved playing ball outside and being around my friends. And the park was one of the main ingredients we had,” he said. “If you played ball, you would know each other from the park. It was always broken up. But it was our park. This is Chelsea Park.”

Karina, a young Chelsea resident who attended elementary school down the block from the court, says she plays there every time she visits her grandparents in the Elliott-Chelsea senior building across the street. Asked about the court’s condition, she welcomed the renovation.

“I mean, it’s old and beat up. I am excited that it’s getting improved,” she said. “This is where I started playing. I used to play with the boys. It didn’t matter that I was a girl. Maybe more kids will start coming to this park.”

Wilson expressed a gap between the basketball culture of his youth and the park’s state today, but added that enthusiasm for the game among young players in the neighborhood is on the rise.

“We left the legacy, and they’re picking it up. It’s hard because they don’t have a great court. These kids are amazing, but they don’t have access to a gym,” he said.

“Give us glass backboards and nets. How many more people would we have playing here?”