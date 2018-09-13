Schneps Communications Acquires CNG and NYC Community Media, Creating Dominant Local Media Company

The three leading local media companies serving the five boroughs of New York City, along with Long Island and Westchester, have now become one.

Schneps Communications, a family-run business owned by Victoria and Joshua Schneps, has acquired Community News Group and NYC Community Media, one of the largest publishers of community newspapers, niche publications, websites and events in New York State.

Together, Schneps, CNG, and NYCCM offer unmatched reach in the five boroughs of New York City, as well as Long Island and Westchester. The newly combined company will be known as Schneps Community News Group, and will have a total printed weekly circulation of more than 300,000 copies, a digital reach of more than 2.5 million page views per month, and host more than 40 events every year.

“We will clearly have the largest reach of any local media company in New York City across print, digital, and events,” said Joshua Schneps, SCNG Chief Executive Officer. “We can now offer companies large and small, seeking to reach an individual neighborhood or the entire City of New York and its surrounding region, the most cost-effective and efficient means of marketing.”

Each borough and Long Island have a group of distinctive media assets, some dating back as far as 1908.

“Our brands are as grassroots as it gets, and produce award-winning content that both our readers and advertisers trust,” said Victoria Schneps, Publisher and President of SCNG.

With the uncertainty of the media landscape both locally and nationally, Schneps has prospered by investing in content not only in its newspapers and niche publications, but through successful digital assets and events that have created a diversified media company.

“This acquisition will allow us to reach a scale that will create unique opportunities for clients that want to target their marketing and work with proven brands,” said Victoria.

“In addition, our knowledge and success around digital and events will be a boon to many of CNG’s exceptional outlets,” Joshua added.

CNG and NYCCM was owned and operated by husband-and-wife team of Les and Jennifer Goodstein. Les was a News Corp executive who led the initial formation of CNG through a series of acquisitions, while Jennifer acquired NYCCM, with its group of titles in Manhattan, from their previous owner. In 2014 Les and Jennifer acquired CNG from News Corp, bringing the group back to its roots as a family-owned business.

Les and Jennifer Goodstein were advised on the sale by Gary Greene of Cribb, Greene, and Associates.

Schneps Communications has grown since the founding of The Queens Courier, by Victoria Schneps in her home in 1985, to become the preeminent publisher of community newspapers, leading digital websites and assets, business-to-business events, and live events.

Its Media Assets Include:

The Queens Courier

The Courier Sun

The Ridgewood Times

The Times Newsweekly

El Correo

Noticia LI

The Long Island Press

Brownstoner.com

Brownstoner Magazine

QNS.com

The North Shore Towers Courier

LIC Magazine

BORO Magazine

LeHavre Courier

Cryder Point Courier

Queens in Your Pocket

Aspire College Magazine

Best of Long Island

Best of Brooklyn

Best of the Boro

The World’s Fare

The Kings, Power Women and Stars business events hosted throughout NYC and Long Island

The Power List events

Real Estate Award and Conference Events

Senior Health Expos

Kids Expos

About CNG and NYCCM

New York’s largest collection of family-owned newspapers, websites, and magazines — and the city’s most powerful name in community journalism.

Its media assets include:

Brooklyn Paper

Park Slope Courier

Bay News

Mill Basin Marine Park Courier

Brooklyn Graphic

Gay City News

Caribbean Life

TimesLedger

BaysideTimes

FlushingTimes

Bronx Times

Bronx Times Reporter

The Villager

The Villager Express

Downtown Express

Chelsea Now

Manhattan Express

BORO Weekly

Brooklyn Family

Queens Family

Bronx Family

Manhattan Family

Westchester Family

Special Child

Bar & Bat Mitzvah Guide

Brooklyn Tomorrow

Queens Tomorrow

Brooklyn Uncovered

Gay City Guide

Sweet 16 Guide

Wedding Guide

Airport Voice

Wedding Pride

Eat Up

NYParenting.com

WestchesterFamily.com

BrooklynPaper.com

BrooklynDaily.com

TimesLedger.com

Bxtimes.com

GayCityNews.nyc

CaribbeanLifeNews.com

TheVillager.com

ManhattanExpressNews.nyc

DowntownExpress.com

ChelseaNow.com

AirportVoice.com

Ambassador Awards

Impact Awards

Healthcare Awards

Elder Care Expos

CNG Radio Podcast