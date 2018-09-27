Dance on Deck for Fall

BY ELIZABETH ZIMMER

FALL FOR DANCE FESTIVAL | Celebrating 15 years of presenting huge buffets of diverse, blue-chip dance at insanely low prices, this showcase offers five bills of four works for two performances each, including commissioned world premieres by Gemma Bond, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Justin Peck, Sonya Tayeh, Caleb Teicher, and Jennifer Weber. Also in the lineup are dances by Lucinda Childs, Frederick Ashton, Rennie Harris, Paul Taylor Dance Company (whose majestic “Promethean Fire,” on the second program, commemorates his death last month), Pam Tanowitz, Michelle Manzanales, Junior Cervila & Guadalupe Garcia, Marco Goecke, Marianela Boán, and Talley Beatty. Oct. 1-13 at New York City Center (131 W. 55th St., btw. Sixth & Seventh Aves). For tickets ($15), call 212-581-1212 or visit nycitycenter.org.

ANNE TERESA DE KEERSMAEKER |Another musical masterwork gets the contemporary dance treatment as this brilliant Belgian choreographer mobilizes 16 members of her troupe, Rosas, to perform to Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos. Played live by the baroque ensemble B’Rock, under the baton of French violinist Amandine Beyer, this promises to be one of the most compelling performances of the season. Oct. 1-7 at the Wade Thompson Drill Hall, Thompson Arts Center Park Avenue Armory, (643 Park Ave. at E. 67th St.). For tickets ($45-$95), call 212-933-5812 or visit armoryonpark.org.

JUDSON DANCE THEATER: THE WORK IS NEVER DONE | It’s a truism among a certain cohort of baby boomers that “If you can remember the ’60s you weren’t there.” But a group of visual and performing artists, mostly a decade older than the leading-edge boomers, began to hit their stride in the early ’60s, meeting in the basement of Greenwich Village’s Judson Memorial Church in a series of workshops led by pianist Robert Ellis Dunn, who was in turn influenced by the ideas of John Cage and Merce Cunningham. These artists include Yvonne Rainer, the late Trisha Brown, Lucinda Childs, David Gordon, Deborah Hay, Steve Paxton and others, who have, each in their own ways, built remarkable international reputations. Some of them, like Simone Forti, actually started their experiments on the West Coast with Anna Halprin in the late ’50s; many went on to form the Grand Union, an improvisational ensemble, in the 1970s. Not only do they remember the ’60s, they’ve built brilliant and thoughtful careers on the work they did then, pioneering diverse genres of performance.

The Museum of Modern Art is presenting a major exhibition focusing on their influence that fills several of its second-floor galleries with films, photos, posters, and sculptural objects. (I sat down on what looked like a plain pine bench and was told by a guard to get up; it was a prop for someone’s dance.) The Museum is collaborating with Danspace Project, another historic Downtown arts group, to reproduce the work of Simone Forti in the galleries three times every Tues., Thurs., and Sat. through Jan. 2019. In addition, there are series of performances, live and on film, by these artists. Through Oct. 6, you can see the work of Deborah Hay, and upcoming are programs by David Gordon (Oct. 18-20), Lucinda Childs (Oct. 29-Nov. 4), Steve Paxton (Nov. 19-Dec. 13) and Trisha Brown (Dec. 17-Jan. 16), included with museum admission. For those who can remember, the exhibition is a feast of nostalgia; for younger viewers, it’s a revelation.

Through Feb. 3, 2019. For complete details, including admission rates and hours, visit MoMA.org (11 W. 53rd St., btw. Fifth & Sixth Aves.).