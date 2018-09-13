Annual 9/11 Walk of Remembrance Retraces Route of Father Mychal Judge

BY FRANK MEADE WITH PHOTOS BY SCOTT STIFFLER | FDNY chaplain Father Mychal Judge, a Franciscan friar and Catholic priest, was a Chelsea resident and is listed as Victim Number 0001 of the World Trade Center attacks. Organized and led by Det. Steven McDonald, NYPD, and Capt. John Bates, NY Harbor Pilot, The Father Mychal Judge 9/11 Walk of Remembrance traces his footsteps from his friary to the attack site and, in a spirit of prayer and remembrance, honors the memory of all those whose lives were brutally stolen on September 11, 2001. Held annually since 2002 on the Sunday prior to September 11, the Walk visits, remembers, and reflects at some of the precinct station houses and firehouses whose members’ lives were taken that day.

This year, despite a cold, insistent rain and wind, some 1,200 people filled the pews of St. Francis of Assisi Church for a Rosary and Mass. Then, 1,000 friends of Fr. Judge, family members and friends of those killed, clergy, senior FDNY officers, community members, and elected officials — led by a Color Guard of NYPD officers from the Ceremonial Unit — joined in the walk from the church on W. 31st St. to the World Trade Center and St. Peter’s Church on Barclay St.

For the 10th consecutive year, they were met at W. 19th St. and Seventh Ave. by a 40-member contingent of 10th Precinct officers and auxiliaries led by Capt. Kevin Coleman (Precinct CO), PO Ramon Sandoval (Precinct Auxiliary Coordinator), and members of FDNY’s Battalion 7, Engine 3 and Ladder 12. Also contributing were members of the FDNY’s and Port Authority Police Department’s Ceremonial Units. The Ceremonial Units deserve special recognition for marching with rain-soaked flags, while maintaining perfect cadence — not an easy task.

Despite the unpleasant weather, there was a record turnout — plus countless others who stood in the rain waiting to render honors.

For more information, visit 911walkofremembrance.com, call 646-856-WALK, or email 911walkofremembrance@gmail.com.