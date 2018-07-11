Police Blotter: 10th Precinct

Rough Ride | A man told police that around 4:20 a.m. on Wed., June 27, he got into the car of a woman he had just met and they headed toward a nightclub at Ninth Ave. and W. 16th St.

When they stopped for gas at a station, the man, 21, gave the woman, 32, his debit card to use — but she did not return it. The man then plugged his cell phone into the woman’s car to play music. But she removed the phone and put it in the driver’s side-door pocket.

She then stopped the car in front of 190 W. 10th St., near W. Fourth St., and pulled out a gravity knife, police said. She held the knife to the young man’s neck and said, “Get out of the car or I’ll kill you.” The guy got out of the car and the woman drove off eastbound on W. 10th St.

The victim was able to call 911 thanks to two people walking by, and camera footage was available from several locations on W. 10th St. and from the Mobil gas station at 63 Eighth Ave., at W. 13th St. Police said that two days later, the female perp was arrested for felony robbery. The stolen iPhone 8, valued at $1,000, was not recovered.

Nail-Biting Robbery | A woman went into La Bella Nail Salon, at 22 W. 14th St., between Fifth and Sixth Aves., around 5 p.m. on Sun., July 1, and tried to take a wallet out of the purse of a 46-year-old employee, police said. The two women then got into a struggle and the suspect bit the employee, injuring her right hand. The suspect fled on foot but was caught by Transit District 4 officers. The 31-year-old was charged with felony robbery.

‘Sneaky’ Shoplift | Inside the DSW shoe store at 40 E. 14th St., around 2:30 p.m. on Sat., June 30, a man walked in and took one pair of New Balance sneakers, valued at $163, and cut the sensor off of them with clippers, according to police. He then hid the sneakers in his backpack and left the store. He was chased by DSW workers and the incident was called in to the cops. The man was caught by Transit officers when he ran into the Union Square subway station. The stolen sneaks were recovered and the 44-year-old perp was arrested for misdemeanor petit larceny.

—By Gabe Herman

THE 10th PRECINCT: Located at 230 W. 20th St. (btw. Seventh & Eighth Aves.). Commanding Officer: Captain Paul Lanot. Main number: 212-741-8211. Community Affairs: 212-741-8226. Crime Prevention: 212-741-8226. Domestic Violence: 212-741-8216. Youth Officer: 212-741-8211. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-924-3377. Detective Squad: 212-741-8245. The Community Council meets on the last Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., at the 10th Precinct or other locations to be announced. The Council is on break for the summer, and resumes regular monthly meetings as of Sept. 26.

MIDTOWN SOUTH PRECINCT: Located at 357 W. 35th St. (btw. Eighth & Ninth Aves.). Commanding Officer: Deputy Inspector Brendan Timoney. Call 212-239-9811. Community Affairs: 212-239-9846. Crime Prevention: 212-239-9846. Domestic Violence: 212-239-9863. Youth Officer: 212-239-9817. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-239-9836. Detective Squad: 212-239-9856. The Community Council meets on the third Thurs. of the month, 7 p.m., at the New Yorker Hotel (481 Eighth Ave., btw. W. 34th & 35th Sts.). There are no July or August meetings. For more info, visit midtownsouthcc.org.

CASH FOR GUNS | $100 cash will be given (no questions asked) for each handgun, assault weapon or sawed-off shotgun, up to a maximum payment of $300. Guns are accepted at any Police Precinct, PSA or Transit District.