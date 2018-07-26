High Fashion on the High Line

PHOTOS AND INTERVIEWS BY MION EDWARDS | On a recent walk of the High Line, fashion-forward visitors brought their own unique flair to all points of the elevated park — from its Gansevoort St. Meatpacking District origin to the final section’s W. 34th St. exit. There were bold prints, flowy silhouettes, minimalist looks, and admirably uncategorizabe combinations. Many of sharp-dressed people we spoke with proudly told us they found their garments at local boutiques, consignment shops, or thrift shops.