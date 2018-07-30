30 Hudson Yards Places Final Beam in Neighborhood’s Tallest Tower

BY WINNIE McCROY | On July 17, Related Companies and Oxford Properties Group placed the final beam on the steel crown of 30 Hudson Yards, the tallest building in Manhattan’s newest neighborhood. Soaring to 1,296 feet, this 2.6-million-square-foot LEED Gold-designed skyscraper by Kohn Pedersen Fox is made up of more than 40,000 pieces of steel weighing 91,500 tons, 1.25 million bolts and 196 miles of welding.

“The topping out of 30 Hudson Yards, and completion of its steel crown, represents another important milestone as we approach the neighborhood’s March 2019 opening,” said L. Jay Cross, President of Related Hudson Yards. “We want to thank the entire team of construction professionals for all of their hard work on one of the most challenging and exciting towers in all of New York City.”

When it opens in 2019, the 100th floor observation deck of 30 Hudson Yards will be (at 1,100 feet) the highest manmade outdoor viewing area in the western hemisphere, and fifth highest in the entire world. And don’t worry about structural integrity; the entire deck was assembled first in Italy (where the steel was fabricated) before being broken down again for its boat ride to New York City.

This “jigsaw puzzle in the sky” is made up of 15 primary sections of steel and German-made structural glass, bolted together then anchored to the east and south sides of the building. The end result will be a 7,500-square-foot outdoor viewing area surrounding by a nine-foot-high angled glass wall, providing unparalleled vistas of the New York skyline.

The view inside isn’t bad, either; the 101st floor boasts a unique 100,00-square-foot event space high in the sky, by London-based hospitality group rhubarb. 30 Hudson Yards will also provide commercial office space for businesses including Kohlberg, Kravis & Roberts (KKR); Warner Media and its subsidiaries CNN, HBO, Warner Bros. and Turner; and Wells Fargo Securities.

Thirty Hudson Yards is the highest tower in an entirely new neighborhood bringing more than 18 million-square-feet of mixed-use development to Manhattan’s West Side. The site includes more than 100 shops; signature restaurants; new residences; 14-acres of public open space; a new 750-seat public school and an Equinox Hotel with more than 200 rooms for the expected influx of visitors.

“Today’s topping out is another sign of the progress being made to deliver New York City’s newest neighborhood,” said Michael Turner, President of Oxford. “We are driven by our commitment to connect people with exceptional places and 30 Hudson Yards is a prime example. With less than nine months to opening, there is growing excitement around what will be an incredible destination for New Yorkers and visitors around the globe alike.”