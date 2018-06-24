From Avenues to Side Streets, Chelsea Surges with Pride
No dancing around it: The Joyce Theater, on Eighth Ave. at W. 19th St., was showing its Pride.
Chelsea side streets served as staging areas for the Pride Parade, which began this year on Seventh Ave. and W. 16th St. Celebrants surged onto Eighth Ave., achieving a bold “Brigadoon” effect by turning the stretch of W. 14th to 23rd Sts. into the colorful, robust, mega-festive gayborhood of years (recently) gone by — much to the delight of area merchants and people watchers. Look for many more photos (better than the cloudy cell phone variety seen here), and plenty of reporting, in the June 28 issue of Chelsea Now. Oh, and another thing: Happy Pride!!!!
—Photos and observations by Scott Stiffler
Seventh Ave. and W. 20th St., just blocks from the Pride Parade’s starting point on W. 16th.
Eighth Ave. near W. 20th St.
LGBTQ-friendly all year long, the Italian restaurant Intermezzo (202 Eighth Ave., btw. W. 20th & 21st Sts.) enticed passersby with a festive rainbow.
People watchers who walked Eighth Ave. were well-rewarded.
A staging area, on W. 18th St., btw. Eighth & Ninth Aves.
Cheer New York, on W. 17th St. and Eighth Ave., on their way to the Pride Parade on Seventh Ave.
At W. 14th St. and Seventh Ave., crowds tried to get as close as possible for a prime view of the Pride Parade.
W. 19th St., and Eighth Ave., looking toward Seventh Ave.
A staging area on W. 19th St., btw. Eighth & Ninth Aves.