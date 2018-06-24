From Avenues to Side Streets, Chelsea Surges with Pride

Chelsea side streets served as staging areas for the Pride Parade, which began this year on Seventh Ave. and W. 16th St. Celebrants surged onto Eighth Ave., achieving a bold “Brigadoon” effect by turning the stretch of W. 14th to 23rd Sts. into the colorful, robust, mega-festive gayborhood of years (recently) gone by — much to the delight of area merchants and people watchers. Look for many more photos (better than the cloudy cell phone variety seen here), and plenty of reporting, in the June 28 issue of Chelsea Now. Oh, and another thing: Happy Pride!!!!

—Photos and observations by Scott Stiffler